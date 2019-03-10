5 Final dream opponents for The Shield in WWE

The Shield

This past week on Monday Night Raw, the trio of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose- infamously known as The Shield- reunited the one final time in order to prepare themselves for battle against the trio of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre at Fastlane.

Now in case, you aren't too familiar with this supposed one final Shield reunion, well that's because former WWE Champion, Dean Ambrose is reportedly on his way out of WWE after WrestleMania 35 and that's something WWE has publicly acknowledged as well.

With 'The Lunatic Fringe' on his way out of the company and Seth Rollins already scheduled to a match against 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 for the Universal Championship, it is likely that at Fastlane, 'The Hounds of Justice' will be teaming up for the one final time.

However, we know for the fact that the Raw after 'Mania always turns out as one of the wildest shows' of all time and this also gives WWE the perfect opportunity to host a farewell for Dean Ambrose and the best way to do so would be to make sure he teams up with his Shield brethren the one last time on WWE Television.

The WWE Universe themselves would appreciate Ambrose going out with a bang and having The Shield team up for one last match following 'Mania 35 wouldn't do much harm. Now, big question is, who will The Shield and specifically Dean Ambrose face in his final match for the WWE?

In this article, I will take an in-depth look at 5 trios who could possibly step up to the plate in order to challenge The Shield for their farewell match in WWE.

#5 Aleister Black, Ricochet, and The Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, and Aleister Black

By the time we are done and dusted with WrestleMania 35, there is a very high possibility that the newly called up NXT duo of Aleister Black and Ricochet could find themselves wrapped in gold, in the form of the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Black and Ricochet are all set to challenge The Revival at Fastlane and if they are somehow unable to capture the belts this week, then chances are that the popular NXT duo will be challenging The Revival in a Tag Team Match (this time with the exclusion of a third party) at WrestleMania 35.

If Black and Ricochet are to win the Raw Tag Team Titles then they could very well consider themselves as worthy challengers of The Shield and by having current NXT North American Champion, The Velveteen Dream join them side-by-side will be a sight to behold.

