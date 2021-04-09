5 Potential finishes for Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. John Morrison & The Miz at WrestleMania 37

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. John Morrison & The Miz is not a contest that immediately comes to mind when you think of the WrestleMania 37 card. No, this is not a contest for existing WWE fans, but instead, it's a match that's designed to bring new viewers into the fold.

It was supposed to be a singles match between Bad Bunny and The Miz until RAW this week when Damian Priest and John Morrison were added to the mix. So, let's outline the 5 scenarios that could play out during this contest. Let us know in the comments which of these outcomes you deem most likely.

#5 John Morrison picks up the win for his team

As always, we begin with the least likely scenario. Could John Morrison be the person to pick up a big win for his team at WrestleMania this year by pinning Bad Bunny or Damian Priest? As unlikely as it is, it may just be the right thing to do.

Why does John Morrison need a win more than Bad Bunny, The Miz, and Damian Priest?

Bad Bunny is a made man, and he has a career outside of WWE. As pointed out by pro wrestling legend Dutch Mantel in the official WrestleMania Preview on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Page, The Miz loves to whine when he loses. So, a defeat on a stage like WrestleMania will give him lots of promo material.

As for Damian Priest, we already know that he's someone with a big future, so he doesn't necessarily need to win yet. John Morrison hasn't really been featured in a significant way since returning to WWE, playing second-fiddle to The Miz. So a win at WrestleMania would really remind fans how special he is. This, however, is an optimistic option and not the real one.

