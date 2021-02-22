5 Reasons why The Miz defeated Drew McIntyre to win the new WWE Championship

The Miz held the WWE Championship aloft after pinning Drew McIntyre and is now the face of the RAW brand. This is someone who has stagnated in the mid-card for most of his recent run and hasn't been portrayed as Drew McIntyre's equal at all.

So, you're probably, quite rightfully wondering why someone like The Miz is currently in possession of the WWE Championship. We have 5 theories as to why this might be the case and we'll explain them in this article.

Be sure to share your thoughts, views, and comments in the section below and let us know what you think about this decision from WWE. Are you excited to see The Miz reign supreme with the WWE Championship and do you think Drew McIntyre shouldn't have lost the title at all?

#5 For Drew McIntyre to defeat The Miz and win the WWE Championship in front of a packed crowd

Let's begin with a report that states that there will indeed be fans at WrestleMania.

Drew McIntyre is considered the most unfortunate Champion of all time because his coronation happened in front of no fans at all. This time, he has a chance to regain his WWE Championship in front of a house full of fans at WrestleMania, which is what he deserves for sure. He's been a fantastic representative for the many in the company's most unfortunate era.

The Miz may carry the WWE Championship all the way to WrestleMania, but there is no chance at all that he will retain the title at the Showcase Of The Immortals. No, WrestleMania is where Drew McIntyre wins the title back from the man who wronged him. However, this time there's a crowd in attendance to cheer him on.