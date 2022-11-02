5 finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 - Stalemate ensues, a Queen returns

Bianca Belair is set to take on Bayley in an Extreme Rules rematch at WWE Crown Jewel. She will defend her RAW Women's Championship against The Role Model in a Last Woman Standing contest, having prevailed the last time in a hellacious Ladder Match.

Belair and Bayley wrestled recently on Monday Night RAW in a non-title match. Following a chaotic contest, the Damage CTRL leader secured the win. WWE announced a title rematch between the pair for November 5, and they are set to make history due to it being the first-ever one-on-one gimmick match for females in Saudi Arabia.

No one knows what will happen in the bout between The EST and The Role Model. Hence, we explore five possible finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel and how they could go down.

#5 On our list of finishes for Bianca Belair vs. Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel: Belair wins in a heroic effort

Belair could take another win against Bayley

Bianca Belair overcame Bayley and Damage CTRL during their Ladder Match at Extreme Rules. It was essentially a 1 vs. 3 equation, but the champion made it work. She could repeat the trick at WWE Crown Jewel and prove to the world that she is the most dominant champion in recent times.

Given that the bout is a Last Woman Standing contest, it's almost guaranteed that Damage CTRL will interfere. While Alexa Bliss and Asuka's intervention is possible, WWE could book The EST to overcome the odds again and retain her title.

#4 Bayley wins clean and makes a statement

One can never count The Role Model out

Bayley has been accused of needing Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, or any other person interfering to win big matches. Even her most recent win against Bianca Belair came due to Nikki Cross running riot.

As such, Bayley could instruct her buddies to stay backstage and let her handle Belair on her own at WWE Crown Jewel. The Role Model has had a penchant for violence since her heel turn a couple of years ago. As such, the Last Woman Standing stipulation could work in her favor and secure her the victory.

#3 Belair and Bayley fight to a draw

The best thing about the Last Woman Standing stipulation is that draws are very much possible. If both Superstars don't answer the ten count, the match ends in a stalemate. WWE could consider this finish for WWE Crown Jewel and have Bianca Belair, and Bayley lay it all in the ring.

It might be a cop-out of a finish, but one that would make sense. WWE is aware of the champion and challenger's star power and will want to protect both. A draw would be a fair outcome and result in one of those huge spots that drain Belair and Bayley out.

#2 Nikki Cross influences the ending

We have no idea why WWE booked Nikki Cross to cross (ha) paths with Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL. She's made enemies out of both parties after attacking both of them. However, Belair and Bayley are focused on each other at the moment. As such, they could be blindsided by her interference at WWE Crown Jewel.

Cross could lay out everyone involved in the match and revel in the unhinged destruction she leaves in her wake. Whoever can get to their feet first and score a pin will be happy the former Sanity member laid out her rival.

#1 Charlotte Flair returns and costs Belair

It could be time for some Flair

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen since her defeat at WrestleMania Backlash earlier this year. She took time off to get married, but a return is set to take place at any moment now. It could happen at WWE Crown Jewel, where she arrives on the scene to cost Bianca Belair the win.

Flair considers herself the best and the greatest, and Belair is currently flaunting those mantles. She will undoubtedly have an issue with that and could look to make a massive statement by laying out The EST. Costing her the RAW Women's Championship would be the kind of thing that kickstarts a rivalry for the ages.

The Queen's arrival in Saudi Arabia would shake up the landscape and put everyone on notice. Belair hasn't had a high-profile rivalry since WrestleMania. Hence, we think a feud with Flair will bring out the best in her.

