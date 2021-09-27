5 finishes to Big E vs. Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW - Popular faction reunites, Goldberg interferes?

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW will kick off with a huge WWE Championship match, as Big E will take on Bobby Lashley. This comes after the two shared the ring at Extreme Rules.

Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to defeat Lashley for the WWE Title two weeks ago, beginning their feud. They were on opposite sides of a six-man tag team match at Extreme Rules, as The New Day defeated The All-Mighty, AJ Styles, and Omos. Following this, Bobby Lashley challenged his rival to a title match on RAW, with Big E accepting.

The WWE champion's first-ever world title defense could go several ways tonight. It may not be as straightforward as one might expect, with quite a few factors potentially coming into play.

Here are five ways tonight's WWE Championship match between Big E and Lashley could transpire.

#5 Big E and Bobby Lashley fight to a No Contest

This depends on WWE's plans for the feud between the two. If The All-Mighty remains on RAW and in the world title hunt, it wouldn't be the smartest thing to completely defeat him tonight. This match could serve to build a bigger one down the line, possibly with a stipulation.

The two powerhouses can fight to a No Contest of sorts, with or without interference. The match may even end on a double count-out, only for it to restart later in the show. Either way, the scheduled RAW opener could simply serve as a storytelling device towards the eventual pay-off.

#4 Big E defeats Bobby Lashley clean on WWE RAW

If tonight's RAW is the end of this program, WWE may give Big E a huge clean victory over Bobby Lashley. This outcome is likely if The All-Mighty is set to move to SmackDown during the WWE Draft, giving him a new start.

WWE should give the duo at least 20 minutes to craft an excellent and hard-hitting encounter, which would firmly boost the New Day member's world title reign. Big E has defeated his rival twice, but not in the ideal and definitive setting that would establish him as the man on RAW.

