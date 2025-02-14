5 Finishes to Damian Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown will host one of the biggest matches yet of 2025. Damian Priest, Jacob Fatu, and Braun Strowman will compete in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Elimination Chamber.

All three men have a decent chance of winning the contest as they have had some good contests and wins. Jacob Fatu has been on a roll since parting with Solo Sikoa, while Damian Priest has been a top name on the brand.

Triple H will likely book a banger that could see a finish to protect at least one of the stars in the contest. It could also lead to some new feuds in the coming months.

Check out the five possible finishes to Damain Priest vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown.

#5. Solo Sikoa appears to cost Jacob Fatu on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa returned to WWE SmackDown last week to target Cody Rhodes. He could also get into a rivalry with his former Enforcer to teach him a lesson about leaving him.

WWE fans could see Solo show up during the contest and cost Jacob Fatu the match by attacking him. Triple H hasn’t shied away from taking multiple rivalries forward, and Jacob could lose the match through the distraction, saving him from a clean loss.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest could pin The Samoan Werewolf to score the win. It would be a good idea to protect Fatu in one way or another so he doesn’t lose much more value on the main roster.

#4. Braun Strowman pulls off a big win

Braun Strowman has had mixed bookings on WWE SmackDown for several months. He has feuded with big men, including Bronson Reed, and traded wins.

Strowman is currently in a rivalry with Jacob Fatu. The two men will likely try to tear each other apart during the Elimination Chamber Qualifying match.

WWE fans could see The Monster of All Monsters pick up a huge win by either pinning Jacob Fatu or Damian Priest. A win would skyrocket his credibility on the brand after it has taken a hit in recent months.

A spot in the Elimination Chamber match among other former world champions could do Strowman a lot of good. He could score a massive elimination in the match to get more notice.

#3. Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu fight their way to the back

The rivalry between Braun Strowman and Jacob Fatu is just starting to heat up. Fatu laid waste to Strowman in a match, leaving him unable to compete. The Moster of All Monsters responded by eliminating him from the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

The two men could unleash at each other on Friday night and beat each other to a pulp. They could fight their way to the back without caring about the outcome of the match and continue their brawl backstage.

In the end, the referee could award the win to Damian Priest, who could secure the win without pinning either star. It would protect both monsters in the match from taking the fall while giving The Archer of Infamy the win.

#2. Jacob Fatu makes an impression just before Elimination Chamber

Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline had one true shining star - Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf has proven himself on SmackDown at the highest level.

After rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest stars in WWE, he could enter the Elimination Chamber match. Fans could see him take down Braun Strowman and pin him for the win.

It would be exciting to see Jacob Fatu enter the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match. He has proven to be a destructive force in the company, and the creative team could use him for some insane spots inside the Chamber.

#1. Damian Priest scores a big win on WWE SmackDown

Damian Priest is one of the biggest names on SmackDown. The former World Heavyweight Champion has been in the creative team’s good books since his alliance with Judgment Day.

WWE fans could see him score another big win on SmackDown, where he could take advantage to pin a fallen Braun Strowman or Jacob Fatu for the big win.

The Archer of Infamy would be a great addition to the 2025 Men’s Elimination Chamber match, where several former world champions are set to compete. He could ignite his next rivalry against Drew McIntyre inside the steel structure to give fans something more.

