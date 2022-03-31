5 finishes to Edge vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38: Huge twist with character changes, controversial ending to happen?

Edge vs AJ Styles is one of the massive marquee matches on the WrestleMania 38 card. Although the build-up has mostly been one-sided with promos from The Rated-R Superstar, the match promises to be a blockbuster.

There didn't need to be much of a build-up for the match in the first place, and it's a dream bout between two superstars of different generations. When Edge returned to the ring and stated how many dream matches there are to fulfill, this was one of the big ones.

The feud has even seen the 11-time WWE World champion change his look and theme song - something he hasn't done for years. Here are five possible ways the dream match could end at WrestleMania:

#5. A possible double turn between Edge and AJ Styles

Edge had one of his most vicious heel turns on RAW recently

Admittedly, this is the least-likely scenario to take place in the match at WrestleMania 38. Edge just turned heel and is finding the flow of his new character with a change in look and theme song.

This is evidently a different Edge from The Rated-R Superstar that we're used to. WWE seems to want us to forget about last year's heel turn, as it lasted until WrestleMania. When he returned in July, he was a face again.

A double turn would be a huge twist in the tale, leading to a big AJ Styles win. However, we don't see this happening.

#4. Edge could beat AJ Styles controversially

Edge laying a beatdown on AJ Styles after the latter stepped up to challenge him at WrestleMania

What is a likely scenario is the legend handing AJ Styles his third loss at WrestleMania. So far, Styles' WrestleMania record is an impressive 4-2, and he has been in high profile matches every year. Last year was considered his least important WrestleMania match in a few years, but even then, he won the RAW Tag Team Championship and became a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

The 11-time World Champion can win controversially by cheating, something that will further the heat that fans have towards his new character.

#3. AJ Styles could win clean

AJ Styles is entering his seventh WrestleMania

A satisfying conclusion to the match would be if AJ Styles beat Edge clean. No controveries, no outside interference, no external objects. A pure wrestling match is something that both men are great at delivering, and it would be the best way for the match to play out.

Whether it's The Rated-R Superstar or AJ Styles, a clean win would be satisfying. In Styles' case, he could win clean and the feud could still extend beyond WrestleMania, making it a series of matches rather than just a single one.

#2. Edge could win clean

This would be an interesting finish. The WWE Legend winning clean may go down well with fans as long as the storyline is good. It's not always easy to have that great a match, but the WWE Hall of Famer has been on a roll since his return in the summer of 2021.

His feud with Seth Rollins is the perfect example of how he is still a master in the ring, as is Styles. A clean victory for the Hall of Famer could also result in the rivalry being extended for a couple of more months.

#1. AJ Styles to give Edge a taste of his own medicine?

Another great way to continue the rivalry would be an un-clean win for AJ Styles. It may be uncharacteristic of the babyface Styles to cheat and win, but it would only happen in the context of him getting revenge on his WrestleMania opponent.

Don't be surprised to see The Rated-R Superstar go all out to try to pick up a win over Styles. The 2-time WWE Champion could have a measure of revenge by playing dirty to get the win against the legend.

It could easily result in a rematch with a big stipulation next month.

Wrestling's hottest power couple reunites on WrestleMania weekend. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande