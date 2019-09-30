SmackDown on FOX: 5 Finishes for Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship

What surprises could WWE have in store for us?

We are all set to go into a new era of WWE as SmackDown will air its first episode on the FOX Network as Friday Night SmackDown on 4th October 2019. The night would also mark the 20th anniversary of the Blue brand, and such a historic occasion demands a historic show. Well, that is exactly the plan as the inaugural SmackDown episode on FOX is destined to be a blockbuster.

Apart from the returns and appearances from many legends and Hall of Famers, including the likes of The Undertaker, The Sting, Goldberg, Kurt Angle and many more, we also have a huge match scheduled for the show.

A couple of weeks ago, Brock Lesnar shocked us all by appearing on SmackDown and challenged the WWE Champion, Kofi Kingston for a shot at his title on October 4th. Being the fighting champion that he is, Kofi accepted it before eating a thunderous F5 at the hand of the Beast Incarnate.

Who is walking out as the WWE Champion?

In what would be the biggest challenge in his title reign so far, the fans are curious to know who would come out on top in this encounter. So without further adieu, let's take a look at the five possible finishes for Brock Lesnar vs Kofi Kingston.

#5 The Era of Lesnar on SmackDown starts again

Eat! Sleep! Win Championships! Repeat!

So let's start with the possibility that is most likely to happen! On paper, Brock Lesnar is the clear winner in this bout, and deservingly so. The Beast has been operating at a different level altogether and with all due respect to Kofi, he is no match to Lesnar's brutal strength.

Of course, we have seen underdogs take out giants before, but if the talks of FOX wanting a more sports-oriented product is true, it's tough to see Kofi going over Brock.

It was great to see Kofi achieve his dream of becoming the WWE Champion but with Lesnar setting his eyes on the title, we might be heading into the Brock Lesnar era on SmackDown again. Would he still be a part-timer? We'll have to wait and see how that goes!

