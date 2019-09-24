WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why The Fiend attacked Braun Strowman

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.82K // 24 Sep 2019, 12:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

No one is safe!

With less than two weeks remaining for the Hell in a Cell PPV, Monday Night RAW came live to us from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. While it was not as good as last week's exceptional show, it still had some crucial storyline developments and must-see segments.

The closing moments of tonight's RAW saw The Fiend, Bray Wyatt, interrupt the main event between the Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman. The demented version of Bray Wyatt then went on to take out his former ally Strowman, ending a second consecutive RAW by attacking a Superstar in front of Rollins.

The Fiend is quickly becoming the biggest fan-favorite in WWE, as clearly visible by the reaction of the crowd when the lights go out every time. Who can stop him? No one seems to be anywhere close to doing that right now.

As for now, let's take a look at the five interesting reasons why The Fiend made Braun Strowman his latest victim. I invite you all to comment down your thoughts and views about the same.

#5 Strowman mocked Wyatt in the opening segment

Monday Night RAW was opened tonight by the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins who came down to the ring to address his rivalry with Bray Wyatt and how he will find a way to overcome him.

He was interrupted by The Monster Among Men who advised Rollins not to talk behind his back about him. Strowman then went on to mock Bray Wyatt, calling him "Psycho Mr. Rogers" who plays silly mind games with his opponents.

Well, how can you comment like that about the Fiend and expect yourself to get away with it? As mentioned by Bray Wyatt many times - "The Fiend never forgets".

Interestingly, one could hear Strowman shouting "Where are you?" when the lights went off during the main event, thus falling victim to his own comments of mocking Wyatt's mind games.

Fiend - 1, Strowman - 0

1 / 5 NEXT