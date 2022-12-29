This Friday, all eyes will be on John Cena as he appears on SmackDown to wrestle in a mega tag team match. He will be teaming up with Kevin Owens to take on Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. No biggie, then.

Cena hasn't wrestled throughout this year, which makes this fight his first of 2022. That in itself makes the contest a big deal. Throw in the history he has with the other three men involved, and you have a can't-miss-it main event on December 30.

The Champ's involvement is admittedly for reasons unknown, but we aren't complaining one bit. In fact, we are so excited that we have already begun thinking about how the match will unfold and what conclusion it will give us. On that note, we look at five possible finishes for John Cena's big return match on WWE SmackDown.

#5 On our list of finishes for John Cena's comeback match on WWE SmackDown: Cena eats the pinfall

It may not be a great homecoming for John Cena

This is the most likely outcome on Friday. The Bloodline is almost invincible at the moment, and Kevin Owens cannot afford a high-profile loss currently. As such, we think John Cena is there to take the decisive pinfall, handing Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn the Win.

Cena taking the loss may upset some, but it's important to remember that he is bulletproof in terms of credibility. That is perhaps why WWE invited him to wrestle in this particular match because the rub he can give everyone involved will be key.

#4 The Bloodline destroys Kevin Owens for the win

Roman Reigns has been really annoyed with Kevin Owens as of late. The latter has been a thorn on his side for a long time, which is why he proposed this match. The Tribal Chief declared his intentions to smash KO and get rid of him forever, and we fear that might happen this week on SmackDown.

With The Bloodline lurking at ringside, it's very much possible that they will overwhelm John Cena and take him out of the equation to focus on Owens. The Prizefighter is a top fighter, but he may not be able to take on both Reigns and Sami Zayn at the same time. He could be the one flat on his back by the end of the match.

#3 Somebody gets disqualified or counted out

These men will do anything for a result

This would be a bummer of a result, but one that can't be ruled out, given how most Bloodline matches are decided by shenanigans. Any one of John Cena, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, or Sami Zayn could be counted out, either due to their own actions or due to outside interference.

Whether it is a DQ or an unanswered ten-count, we are pretty sure that a post-match attack is all but likely. The final SmackDown episode of 2022 should end with a bang. Hopefully, it's the babyfaces who stand tall by the time everything is over and done with.

#2 Sami Zayn loses the match for his team and infuriates Roman Reigns

Is this alliance about to end on Friday?

Sami Zayn will arrive on Friday to prove that he is worthy of fighting alongside Roman Reigns. His Tribal Chief may have all the love in the world for him, but all it takes for that to evaporate is one bad day.

That day could be this week on WWE SmackDown. If Kevin Owens and John Cena manage to score the win by pinning or submitting Zayn, the repercussions will be nasty. Reigns don't like losing and will be furious with The Honorary Uce should he bring shame to The Bloodline. A betrayal or eviction isn't completely out of the question, either. Should that happen, it would be an unbelievable end to the year.

#1 Roman Reigns gets pinned or submitted

There is a very slim chance of this happening, but one can never say never in wrestling. Roman Reigns could end 2022 with his first pinfall/submission loss in three years, which would be a result on par with Goldberg defeating Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016.

John Cena and Kevin Owens are a formidable tag team, which means a win is likely if they bring their A-game. Reigns losing will take some doing, but something as simple as a Sami Zayn error could spell doom for him, given the kind of opposition he is facing. It would be peak if it was Cena who picked up the win, given the history between them.

If such a scenario is what awaits us this Friday, 2023 can't come soon enough. The fallout will be monumental and make for an epic Road to WrestleMania. Don't hold your breath on any of this happening, but hey, a wrestling fan can dream.

