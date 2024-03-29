5 Finishes for Kevin Owens and Randy Orton's tag team match on SmackDown this week

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are preparing for the Triple Threat match against Logan Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40, but in the meantime, they will need to co-exist in the ring when they team up to take on Pretty Deadly on the March 29 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

KO and The Viper will need to put their differences aside to emerge victorious in the match as their feud with the reigning US Champion intensifies.

It would be very surprising if this match ends with KO and Orton just claiming a clean win, but this is not so likely to happen. Below are five possible finishes that this match could have.

#5. Logan Paul interferes and costs them the match

Logan Paul has had a feud with Kevin Owens for months now, which continued at the Royal Rumble and even at the Elimination Chamber. Thus, it makes sense that KO was added to the Triple Threat match to continue his bout with the reigning champion.

As for Randy Orton, Logan Paul cost him the opportunity to defeat Drew McIntyre and become the No.1 contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Thus, the Viper is out for revenge and has his sights set on becoming the United States Champion for the second time in his career.

That said, we should expect The Maverick to interfere at some point in the match, either by assaulting Orton and Owens or just distracting them and cost them the win.

#4. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens can't co-exist

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are two of the top superstars on SmackDown and want to build some momentum, heading into their WrestleMania 40 match.

Orton and Owens have shown that they are not team players and struggle to co-exist, which could be the case in their match with Pretty Deadly. If this happens, it could lead to an RKO or a Stunner afterward, regardless of whether they have won or lost their match.

#3. Randy Orton finds backup in Austin Theory and Grayson Waller

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller have confronted Randy Orton and Kevin Owens lately, and with no clear path for 'Mania at the moment, we could see them get involved at their tag team match on Friday.

On that occasion, it is more likely that they would target Kevin Owens, as their feud started several weeks ago, and they would give Randy Orton the opportunity to avoid KO and focus on Logan Paul.

At the same time, though, the tag team duo wants to shift its attention to the Grandest Stage of Them All and make it to the Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

During an episode of SmackDown LowDown, Grayson Waller said:

"The past eight months, with me and Theory, week after week, we're in the ring with the best in the world. And we show that we deserve to be in there. We're competing against the best. But we're so worried about Randy Orton, we're so worried about Kevin Owens. Logan's got that at Mania."

Waller and Theory will take on The Street Profits on Friday, with the winner advancing to The Ladder Match at WrestleMania 40.

#2. KO and Orton get a clean win

This is something that could happen as well. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens are on the same page at the moment, so a win on Friday could help them maintain their momentum and continue their mind games heading into 'Mania.

The two superstars have shown they can put their differences aside and claim victory, so this could be the case on SmackDown as well.

#1. KSI interferes on Logan Paul's behalf

KSI, Logan Paul's business partner, has some unfinished business with Randy Orton since the latter RKO'd him a few weeks ago and set the tone for his feud with the reigning United States Champion.

Thus, we could see KSI try to distract Orton on Paul's behalf and cost him the match, but in this scenario, he will likely get another RKO from The Viper next.

