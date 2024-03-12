Drew McIntyre warned by real-life Bloodline member ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

Is The Bloodline taking over WWE in its entirety in 2024?

The Rock and Roman Reigns seem hell-bent on vanquishing Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has voluntarily put himself in the middle of the mess. On the contrary, Drew McIntyre has largely kept away, albeit he does not waste an opportunity to hurt "Main Event" Jey Uso on RAW. This prompted Lance Anoa'i to send a message to The Scottish Warrior.

While speaking to WrestlingNewsCo recently, Anoa'i warned McIntyre. He informed the Scotsman that The Bloodline is a large family. Furthermore, if the former WWE Champion continues to mess with the Samoans, trouble could come his way:

"I'm just letting him know, he's messing with the wrong family," Anoa'i said. "He went after me, he went after Jey, he went after Roman. Man, you better watch who you mess with, man, because we got a big family, and you just don't know who's next." [From 1:25 to 1:42]

Lance Anoa'i wrestled Shane McMahon in 2019. The one-off match was amid the latter's feud with Roman Reigns. Shane O'Mac used Drew McIntyre as his hitman in the storyline, leading to The Scottish Warrior fighting with Reigns and even handing Lance a beatdown on RAW. Three years later, at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, Roman Reigns went over Drew McIntyre and put their feud to rest.

Drew McIntyre seeks to turn the tides against Roman Reigns in WWE

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have faced each other several times in the past, including a WrestleMania and Survivor Series showdown in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Each time, the Samoan has managed to steal the win.

While chatting with Sportskeeda ahead of last year's Superstar Spectacle event in India, The Scottish Warrior pointed to the fact that they are not on the same brand. So, a match between the two in the near future is not going to happen. However, McIntyre wants to pick up a win over Reigns:

"Can't imagine Roman anytime soon just because I'm on the RAW roster right now. But if the opportunity presents itself, I'm always gonna go for Roman. He's been like my Kryptonite since I returned to WWE. I have never got that victory over him in the past six years," said Drew McIntyre.

At WrestleMania XL in April, The Tribal Chief hopes to remain champion in WWE as he defends his three-year-plus title reign as Universal Champion against Cody Rhodes. Meanwhile, The Scottish Warrior looks to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins.

