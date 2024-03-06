"Damian Priest is gonna cash in" - WWE Universe picks their side for blockbuster title match at WrestleMania XL

Damian Priest is the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Finn Balor. He also has the Money in the Bank contract in his possession.

On RAW last week, he proclaimed that The Judgment Day was looking to bag more gold as he confronted Gunther. This led many to believe that Senor Money in the Bank is eyeing to be the man who ends the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion's reign.

A sentiment that has recently echoed on social media is that this is a diversion the creative team has presented. Priest is ultimately going to cash in on the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania in April, irrespective of who wins the announced match.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, meanwhile, have been going at it on social media. Between the two men wrestling for the red brand's top prize on The Grandest Stage, the majority of the WWE Universe is siding with The Scottish Warrior. They feel it is time McIntyre gets his spotlight.

Check out some reactions below:

Some fan reactions.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes announced on RAW this past Monday night that they are heading to SmackDown this week to confront The Rock and Roman Reigns. This marks the first time all four men were in the same building since the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event in Las Vegas. Rhodes and Rollins even teased a major match announcement for The Showcase of Immortals.

Will Drew McIntyre walk out of WWE WrestleMania with the World Heavyweight Championship?

WWE has cleverly booked Damian Priest in the Intercontinental Title scene in the last two weeks. Since he retrieved the briefcase inside The O2 Arena in London last July, The Archer of Infamy has largely been lurking around the World Title of Monday Night RAW. This has made the scenario for WrestleMania XL unpredictable.

Meanwhile, former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill recently spoke highly of Drew McIntyre, as he singled out the Scotsman for his can't-miss character work whenever the latter is on television.

Renowned wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels that Seth Rollins simply cannot escape his fate, and that is dropping the World Heavyweight Championship at Lincoln Financial Field in April to Drew McIntyre.

Which champion will Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract on? Sound off using the discuss button.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Who will win the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL? Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre 0 votes View Discussion