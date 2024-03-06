Drew McIntyre fires shots at Seth Rollins following RAW

The fierce rivalry between WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre is no longer limited to in-ring action. The two veteran performers are currently trading blows on social media.

The Scottish Warrior won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to book his ticket for WrestleMania XL. The 38-year-old will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. The Visionary has previously defended the title against McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023 and RAW: DAY1.

During a backstage interview on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the former WWE Champion referred to Rollins as a "spotlight junkie." Drew McIntyre accused the latter of paying too much attention to The Bloodline instead of the World Heavyweight Championship. After the show, he shared the video clip of the interview on X.

The tweet forced a response from Seth Rollins. The former Shield member called his rival a "b*tch" before claiming he has been working hard enough for the past two years to make sure there is a championship to compete for.

Drew McIntyre recently took to X to respond to Seth Rollins' tweet while firing shots at the latter. The former Intercontinental Champion questioned The Revolutionary's lack of energy on RAW, most probably pointing out Rollins' lackluster promo directed at The Bloodline.

"B*tch where was this energy last night?!" he wrote.

You can check the tweet by clicking here:

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre claims Becky Lynch is supporting him instead of Seth Rollins

Over the years, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have shown immense support for each other. During her appearance at WWE's The Bump, The Man extended her support towards her husband, claiming The Scottish Warrior would be screwed in his match against Rollins on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Drew McIntyre also appeared on the show to claim that the Women's Grand Slam Champion is supporting him instead of her husband. He further recalled his conversation with Becky Lynch:

"First of all, obviously Becky [Lynch] has to say that when she is on camera. We saw each other off camera briefly and she was like 'Drew, I've got to say that. You know I'm The Man of the house and it would be pretty cool for two celtics to be successful at WrestleMania. Big celtic invasion at WrestleMana, so do it for the lads'. But that was offscreen," he said.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre is currently in the middle of one of the finest runs of his entire career. The former NXT Champion is looking forward to capping it off with a win at The Show of Shows.

Who do you think will win the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!