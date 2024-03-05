Former WWE employee rips apart RAW Superstar for childish rant against The Rock (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Seth Rollins mocking The Rock this week on RAW.

The American Nightmare kicked off Monday Night RAW and spoke about Rocky's promo from last week. He was soon joined by World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The two stars made it clear that they were ready to take down The Bloodline and would be on SmackDown to confront the Brahma Bull.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about Seth making fun of the Rock and calling him names. He questioned how the creative team would allow Seth to say something as childish and ridiculous as 'Diarrhea Dwayne' on TV. He felt that wrestling had changed drastically over the years and was surprised that even the fans supported and egged Rollins on.

"Bro, The Rock was super cool and super over 20 years ago, without a shadow of a doubt. When you see Rollins and Cody in a ring, 20 years later, this is what's cool to today's wrestling fan. Bro, I gotta tell you man, holy cr*p! When you're talking about 'Diarrhea Dwayne' and these wrestling fans are chanting 'Diarrhea,' oh my God, like, come on man." [From 3:32 onwards]

This week's episode of SmackDown with be a monumental one as Rollins and Cody make their way to the blue brand. It will be the first time since the WrestleMania Kickoff press event last month that the four biggest stars of the company will be in the same arena.

It will be interesting to see if the babyfaces accept The Rock's challenge or not.

