Seth Rollins angrily responds to six-time champion's criticism

Last night was rather eventful for Seth Rollins. In light of the most recent episode of SmackDown, he was called out by Cody Rhodes so that they could strategize on RAW. After all, The Messiah and The American Nightmare have a tag-team challenge from The Rock and Roman Reigns that they need to respond to. This unrelenting focus on The Bloodline has led to much criticism from superstars and fans alike. In fact, a six-time champion had some harsh words, that Rollins has responded rather angrily to.

This six-time champion is none other than Seth Rollins' opponent for WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath is frustrated with Rollins and believes that he is paying too much attention to Roman Reigns, The Rock, and The Bloodline. Instead, he believes that the World Heavyweight Champion should be more concerned about what is to come at The Show of Shows. This, in turn, led to a chaotic episode of the red brand, in which McIntyre called out Rollins backstage for being a "spotlight junkie", before decimating him with a Claymore Kick in the closing segment of the show.

Hours later, McIntyre reiterated his earlier statements on X, which have now forced a response from Rollins. Angry about the whole situation, Seth Rollins called McIntyre a "b*tch" before reminding his opponent about how hard he is worked to build the World Heavyweight Championship in the last two years.

Things are getting heated between the two, and there is still a whole month left before their match. With that in mind, who knows what can happen in the next coming weeks, and how it will affect Rollins' plans to put an end to The Bloodline.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will confront The Bloodline this Friday

Despite all that went down on Monday night, Seth Rollins is still laser-focused on The Bloodline. He is intent on ending the tyrannical reign of Roman Reigns and more importantly, sticking it to his new "boss", The Rock. As such, both he and Cody Rhodes will be on next week's episode of SmackDown.

The two superstars will confront both The People's Champ and The Tribal Chief, and will presumably respond to their challenge. The chances this segment goes off without a hitch are close to zero, and things will certainly get heated between the two groups. But, the likely outcome will see a match between them made official for WrestleMania 40.

As we trod down The Road to WrestleMania, the picture becomes more clear. One thing is for sure, there will be no shortage of entertainment at The Showcase of the Immortals.

