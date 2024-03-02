Drew McIntyre teases major WrestleMania betrayal

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently teased a major betrayal involving long-time rival Seth Rollins.

The 38-year-old won the Men's Elimination Chamber match in Perth. In an impressive performance, The Scottish Warrior pinned three superstars during the match. After the win, he has been scheduled to challenge The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

During his recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre teased a potential betrayal to happen at The Show of Shows. The former WWE Champion claimed Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, was on his side for their match at 'Maina:

"First of all, obviously Becky (Lynch) has to say that when she is on camera. We saw each other off camera briefly and she was like 'Drew, I've got to say that. You know I'm The Man of the house and it would be pretty cool for two celtics to be successful at WrestleMania. Big celtic invasion at WrestleMana, so do it for the lads'. But that was offscreen, she said [From 55:05 onwards]

Drew McIntyre addressed Michael Cole calling him a hypocrite on RAW

On the February 19 edition of Monday Night RAW, McIntyre became the first person to pin Cody Rhodes since Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The match saw involvement from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline's Enforcer hit The American Nightmare with his Samoan Spike, enabling McIntyre to win by pinfall.

After the match, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, on commentary, accused McIntyre of being a hypocrite for accepting The Bloodline's assistance. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre addressed the same. He accused veteran commentator Micael Cole of painting him with a negative brush:

"It bothers me a lot. Not Michael Cole specifically, but Pat (McAfee), and anybody in commentary, they are the voices of WWE. Michael (Cole) is the voice of WWE, he controls the narrative. He affects exactly how the fans think and feel, and he is painting me with this negative brush. I can't swear on here but it pees me off. I feel like I'm being attacked, and if I don't have the appropriate time on the show to say how I feel about Michael because I am focused on something else, I have to go to social media to get the truth out there," he said.

Drew McIntyre is a former two-time WWE Champion. However, both his title reigns were during the pandemic period when arenas were empty. At the upcoming edition of The Grandest Stage of Them All, McIntyre would look to have his WrestleMania moment in front of a packed crowd.

