"It pees me off" - Drew McIntyre calls out WWE star after RAW

WWE RAW star Drew McIntyre has revealed that he needs to go on social media to set the narrative straight for fans. The Scottish Warrior won the Men's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday night to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

The veteran has become one of the biggest heels on the promotion's roster. He claimed that he prayed for CM Punk's injury to happen and has continued to mock the 45-year-old as he recovers from a torn triceps.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre addressed Michael Cole calling him a hypocrite on RAW for taking help from The Bloodline to defeat Cody Rhodes earlier this month. He claimed he has to go on social media to set the record straight for fans.

"It bothers me a lot. Not Michael Cole specifically, but Pat (McAfee), and anybody in commentary, they are the voices of WWE. Michael (Cole) is the voice of WWE, he controls the narrative. He affects exactly how the fans think and feel, and he is painting me with this negative brush. I can't swear on here but it pees me off. I feel like I'm being attacked, and if I don't have the appropriate time on the show to say how I feel about Michael because I am focused on something else, I have to go to social media to get the truth out there," he said. [48:42 - 49:13]

Drew McIntyre added that he is not a hypocrite and is doing what needs to be done for the company.

"My real fans see the truth, and slowly but surely everyone is coming around to the truth. I am playing a long game here and the truth always comes out. I am absolutely not a hypocrite, I'm doing what needs to be done for RAW, for the World Title, for WWE," added Drew McIntyre. [49:15 - 49:28]

You can check out McIntyre's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre claims Becky Lynch is on his side ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre has made a bold claim heading into his World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40.

During his interview on WWE's The Bump, McIntyre claimed that Lynch was on his side at WrestleMania but had to defend her husband publicly. Becky Lynch was on the show before McIntyre today and claimed that The Scottish Warrior was screwed in his match against Seth Rollins at the biggest show of the year.

"First of all, obviously Becky (Lynch) has to say that when she is on camera. We saw each other off camera briefly and she was like 'Drew, I've got to say that. You know I'm The Man of the house and it would be pretty cool for two celtics to be successful at WrestleMania. Big celtic invasion at WrestleMana, so do it for the lads'. But that was offscreen, when it comes to Seth (Rollins), I told him exactly how I feel. Stop fighting on other lands, battles that have nothing to do with you. Focus on your people, focus on RAW," said Drew McIntyre. [From 55:05 - 55:31]

Drew McIntyre is a two-time WWE Champion, but both of his title reigns occurred during the pandemic without fans present. It will be interesting to see if he can dethrone The Visionary and capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

