Seth Rollins won't be able to avoid a big setback at WrestleMania 40 even if he tries his best, says legend (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be a busy event for Seth Rollins, as the World Heavyweight Champion could wrestle twice. Regarding the scheduled world title match against Drew McIntyre, both Bill Aper and Teddy Long believed The Scottish Psychopath was the favorite to win.

Even though Rollins and McIntyre have faced each other multiple times recently for the championship, a WrestleMania clash between the two still feels like a big deal, thanks to Drew's new character.

The match was discussed on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, and Bill Apter argued that McIntyre vs. Rollins was still a great match for a WrestleMania card.

Bill Apter brought up Drew McIntyre's aggressive demeanor and how the former WWE champion is eager to dethrone Seth Rollins. The legendary journalist, as you can view below, felt Rollins could not escape his fate, which is to lose the belt to McIntyre:

"Drew McIntyre, at this point, is hungrier than I've ever seen him before. He wants Seth Rollins, and he wants to win that title; I think this match is going to be mainly Drew McIntyre being in charge of this match, and I see Drew McIntyre winning the world heavyweight championship this time around from Seth Freakin' Rollins, no matter how hard Seth freakin' tries." [From 01:23 to 01:54]

Teddy Long said that as McIntyre and Rollins have had several matches, they are more equipped to deliver a better offering that outshines all their previous in-ring meetings.

The WWE Hall of Famer agreed with Bill Apter's prediction about Drew McIntyre finally ending Seth Rollins' title reign:

"Drew McIntyre understands very well now this has to be it, and he is going to be everything he possibly can to come out on top; I agree with Bill," said Teddy Long. "I believe he will come out on top because I think he has found something, and he has seen something in Seth Rollins that he thinks he can conquer." [From 02:30 to 02:48]

Bill Apter wants Drew McIntyre to defeat Seth Rollins without any interruptions

While Drew McIntyre has been involved in high-profile matches against top champions, he's often not won due to interferences and distractions.

Ever since turning heel, however, Drew has picked up wins with some outside help, and there is every possibility that his world championship match with Seth Rollins also witnesses some form of disruption.

Bill Apter, though, didn't wish to see it and would rather love to have Drew McIntyre capture the title in a clean win.

"Right now, his whole attitude is amped up like I've never seen it before. It has taken years. And remember, in a lot of the matches, there have been interferences coming in from Bloodline and Judgment Day, so hopefully, this one will have no disruptions whatsoever," added Apter. [From 03:07 to 03:31]

Drew McIntyre has been waiting for his crowning moment in front of the fans at WrestleMania for a very long time. He might be a different person these days due to his villainous ways, but even then, a world title victory at the grandest stage of them all would be thoroughly deserving.

