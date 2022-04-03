5 finishes for Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania38

Pat McAfee's versus Austin Theory is one of the more exciting matches on the WrestleMania 38 card. It has excelled in terms of build, storyline and hype, and might just be a show-stealer.

The biggest positive about the matchup is the sense of unpredictability. This is one of the few WrestleMania 38 matches where predicting a winner is not easy. The contest can end in many different ways. There are many variables in the equation, and any one of them could be the difference in the conclusion.

Here are five possible finishes for Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38.

#5. On our list of finishes in the Pat McAfee vs Austin Theory match: Theory wins clean

Does Austin Theory have the momentum going into the match?

This is the first possible finish. While McAfee is the fan favorite, victory for the heel would also make a ton of sense.

It would serve many purposes. First, it would allow the SmackDown commentator to have his WrestleMania moment. The match will have an insane stunt or two courtesy of the former NFL punter.

Second, and perhaps most important, the storyline between Theory and Vince McMahon will be furthered. The relationship between mentor and protege has turned a little frosty as of late, and a win would put it back on track.

#4. McAfee defeats Theory clean as a whistle

Pat McAfee could pick up the biggest win of his WWE career

The storyline can also develop if Austin Theory loses to Pat McAfee. The relationship between him and Vince McMahon could turn sour if the commentator ends up defeating the wrestler.

McMahon demands nothing but the best, and seeing Theory lose at WrestleMania might result in consequences for the latter. Should he lose, the fallout will be must-see television. Vince could threaten to fire Theory, or put him in unwinnable situations to punish him for his failure.

Let's admit it. We have seen the WWE Chairman do this before, so he's quite capable of repeating it.

#3. A screwy finish leads to a restart with new stipulations

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory could very well end on an anticlimactic note. Disqualification, referee bumps, or any other incident could take place and rob fans of a proper ending.

However, WWE officials could also dismiss such an instance and the match restarted. One of the biggest surprises of the feud is that the match has no stipulations. The company could make it a No-Disqualification match, allowing both performers to up the intensity.

#2. McAfee and Theory get counted out

The bad blood between the two superstars has gone on for long

If the plan is to continue the storyline between the two superstars, the match will probably not have a clean finish. The logical solution would be to have both Pat McAfee and Austin Theory counted out.

The match could be a hard-hitting affair where neither man backs down. This could result in both men lying outside the ring and failing to beat the count.

To lay the exclamation point, both competitors could continue brawling after the match. The feud continuing over the next few weeks will be great for SmackDown and for upcoming pay-per-view cards.

#1. Vince McMahon interferes to cost McAfee the win

This is a likely scenario for the bout at WrestleMania 38. As Pat McAfee is about to defeat Austin Theory, Vince McMahon's music hits and the lyrics tell him exactly what the boss thinks of him taking victory.

McMahon's interference costing McAfee the win would be a huge moment in the feud. The rumored match between the two might suddenly become a realistic affair and set the wrestling world on fire.

If that happens, imagine the reactions when the podcaster challenges the Chairman to a future bout.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria