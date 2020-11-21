5 Finishes for RAW vs. SmackDown Men's WWE Survivor Series match: Last-minute change; Unexpected Sole Survivor

WWE Survivor Series 2020 is almost here as fans will witness Monday Night RAW take on Friday Night SmackDown for brand supremacy. While this year's Survivor Series show doesn't have as much hype as compared to last year when NXT was also involved in the mix, it is still one of the 'Big 4' pay-per-views for WWE.

One of the featured matches on the pay-per-view this Sunday will be the men's Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown five-on-five Survivor Series elimination match. The teams announced by both the brands are as follows:

Team RAW: AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Keith Lee, Sheamus, Riddle

Team SmackDown: Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Otis

Let's great straight into it and take a look at five possible ways in which this match at WWE Survivor Series 2020 could end. Be sure to comment down and let us know which team do you think will emerge victorious this Sunday?

#5 Team RAW completely dominates Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series

Monday Night RAW has done a decent job in building up its team for Survivor Series, with a mix of veterans as well as upcoming Superstars. All five men on the team have had several interactions over the past few weeks and while they are surely not on the same page, they seem to be a force to reckon with.

On the other side, there has been almost no build whatsoever for Team SmackDown. So much so that they just randomly added Otis as the fifth member of the team on SmackDown this week, just two days before the pay-per-view. The likes of Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, King Corbin, and Otis have all been involved in different storylines recently and Kevin Owens has hardly been given any screen time.

One of the likeliest ending to this match at WWE Survivor Series 2020 is Team RAW completely dominating Team SmackDown. We might even see RAW win with all five of its members standing tall, though that would heavily undermine the roster of SmackDown.