5 possible finishes to Seth Rollins vs. Edge at Crown Jewel 2021

The Edge-Seth Rollins saga culminates this Thursday at Crown Jewel inside Hell in a Cell. As history has shown, the Devil's Playground is often the final blowoff in a long-standing war between two bitter enemies.

If you've been keeping up with this feud, you'd probably agree that there's no better way to end such an intense rivalry.

Initially, the beef between the two started over the fact that Rollins felt he was more deserving of a title shot than Edge was. After failing to win this year's Money in the Bank ladder match, Rollins would then go on to aide Roman Reigns in defeating Edge for the WWE Universal Championship.

Although their rivalry may have stemmed from Rollins' jealousy over The Rated-R Superstar's title opportunity, things have gotten much more personal over the past few weeks.

On the October 1st episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Rollins broke into Edge's house. In the week that followed, Edge would gain some retribution by attacking his rival on SmackDown.

With their epic Hell in a Cell bout just days away, you might be asking yourself just how one of WWE's greatest sagas ends. Read on for five possible finishes:

#5 Seth Rollins submits yet again

In what will go down as a true SummerSlam classic, Edge and Seth Rollins' first encounter ended via submission. Despite a valiant effort by Rollins, he eventually found himself in the trenches of the WWE Hall of Famer's modified crossface and tapped out.

In their upcoming Hell in a Cell showdown, Rollins may tap out yet again. It also wouldn't be a surprise, if this time around, things end up going a step further.

Whether it involves barbed wire, a baseball bat, ring ropes, or a lead pipe, nothing is off-limits when you're locked inside a steel cell with a man whose home you invaded.

Edited by Kartik Arry