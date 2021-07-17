5 Finishes to the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: Surprising returns, fan-favorite to win? 

WWE fans are certainly looking forward to the two ladder matches at Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The event itself will be the first WWE pay-per-view to feature a huge live crowd since WrestleMania 37.

In the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, eight competitors will fight each other in a bid to secure the MITB briefcase. Here are the ladder contest participants from Monday Night RAW:

Asuka

Naomi

Alexa Bliss

Nikki A.S.H.

Meanwhile, the remaining four competitors from Friday Night SmackDown are as follows:

Liv Morgan

Zelina Vega

Natalya

Tamina

The winner will get a guaranteed title shot whenever they choose to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. More often than not, MITB contract winners become top champions in WWE.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential finishes to the 2021 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

#5 Liv Morgan wins the Money in the Bank ladder match

EVERYONE LOVES LIV MORGAN pic.twitter.com/fcyJThtpaB — M 💎✨🖤 Liv || Roderick || Naomi (@megannnnn____) July 17, 2021

In WWE's current landscape, Liv Morgan is easily one of the biggest fan-favorites. Her path to Money in the Bank has not been an easy one, as she was put through many challenges before being added to the ladder contest.

SmackDown was only the first show to mark WWE's return to live touring, and fans are hoping to witness a few satisfying developments in the near future. Morgan's potential Money in the Bank victory would be an efficient way to end the match on a feel-good note.

Moreover, her buildup to the Women's MITB ladder contest has been the strongest, compared to the seven other superstars who will fight her at Sunday's pay-per-view.

Nikki A.S.H. could rival Morgan's status as the top babyface in this scenario, but WWE has done a slightly better job of building up the emotional stakes for the SmackDown star.

So if the company were to book a babyface as the Women's Money in the Bank contract winner this year, it would have to be Liv Morgan.

Edited by Kaushik Das