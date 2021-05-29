5 potential Finn Balor opponents if he moves to the WWE main roster

Former WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor was unsuccessful in reclaiming his title this past week during the newest episode NXT on the USA Network.

Balor squared off against current Karrion Kross in an NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night Two rematch in the main event of this week's show. But Balor lost the match when he passed out in a rear naked choke.

Balor's second consecutive NXT Championship defeat on the black-and-gold brand has led many within the WWE Universe to wonder whether Balor could be set to rejoin the WWE main roster. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion could either move back to Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown.

Finn Balor had previously become a staple of the main roster after his call-up in 2016. During his previous stint on the main roster, Balor was the inaugural WWE Universal Champion, and he also won the Intercontinental Championship twice.

Since his return to NXT in 2019 and his second NXT Championship run, it would appear that there is little left for Balor to accomplish on the black-and-gold brand.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five potential opponents Balor could face if he jumps to the WWE main roster.

#5 WWE United States Champion Sheamus

Sheamus captured the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 37 by defeating Riddle

Monday Night RAW Superstar Sheamus has arguably been one of the most consistent performers during the pandemic era in WWE. "The Celtic Warrior" has competed in excellent feuds against the likes of Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre and Riddle on both Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night RAW.

Sheamus recently converted this in-ring success into championship gold when he captured the WWE United States Championship for the third time in his career at WrestleMania 37.

..show me a champion that looks better with a title & i’ll laugh at your best.. #USChampion #thefella pic.twitter.com/kymUdNwz1b — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) May 18, 2021

Since this victory, Sheamus has faced off against younger, less established WWE Superstars on Monday Night RAW, like Humberto Carrillo and Ricochet. But could Balor be the perfect opponent to challenge for Sheamus' United States Championship?

A storyline between the two irish WWE Superstars would certainly make for both compelling television and tremendous in-ring contests. Plus, Balor hasn't held the United States Championship yet. For this reason, what better way to announce his return to the main roster than by giving him a run with the prestigious United States Championship?

