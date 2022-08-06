5 extremely fit WWE Superstars who could receive a massive push from Triple H

WWE Superstars are some of the fittest people on earth. The high-risk moves they execute and the brutal bumps they take on a nightly basis require them to be in tip-top physical shape. The company has been notorious in the past for placing great importance on Superstars' appearance and fitness.

A few superstars have stayed in or gotten in amazing shape but are yet to be pushed to a level that suits their presentation. Some have been underutilized or stuck in failed gimmicks, while others have been organically building momentum until they are ready to explode into superstardom.

Going by the changes made by Triple H in his first week as head of creative, the future looks bright for these stars. Here are five extremely fit WWE Superstars who may get a push from Triple H.

#5: WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali could finally soar to the top

Mustafa Ali is one of the best high-flyers in WWE today. The Disrupter not only has arguably the best aerial game in the entire company but is also extremely likable. Ali's considerable babyface charisma made him one of the cornerstones of 205 Live, and he duly earned himself the nickname "The Heart Of 205 Live."

The Chicago native was reportedly in line for a world title push at WrestleMania 35 before an injury ruled him out, giving rise to Kofimania. He then went on to lead the Retribution faction before publicly requesting his release from the company.

Matters between the two parties have since been resolved and Ali was brought back into the fold. With Triple H now in the driver's seat, a massive push might be in store for The Disrupter.

#4: Rhea Ripley is on the path to fulfilling her potential in WWE

Rhea Ripley is meant for greatness having been a former RAW, NXT, and NXT UK Women's Champion. Ever since The Eradicator arrived on the main roster, she has been hailed by fans as a generational talent.

The former RAW women's champion is currently part of The Judgment Day stable, which has begun to gain momentum after initially struggling to find its feet.

Ripley's fitness has been as impressive as ever. She was reportedly set to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship at Money In The Bank before being ruled out due to injury. With The Judgment Day gaining steam every week, it's only a matter of time before Ripley takes her place at the top of the women's division.

#3: It seems only a matter of time before Montez Ford becomes a singles star in WWE

Montez Ford has bulked up impressively in recent months

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are arguably the most entertaining tag team in WWE as The Street Profits. The duo is a perfect combination of power, agility, charisma, and flair who both have incredible singles potential. Ford, in particular, has caught fans' and legends' eyes with his undeniable charisma.

The former marine has been endorsed in multiple interviews by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself, which speaks volumes about his potential.

Real-life wife Bianca Belair, who is the RAW women's champion, recently stated that she believes him to be a future WWE champion. With a physique and talent like that, we wouldn't bet against it.

#2: Despite being a manager, Max Dupri is in incredible shape

The future of Maximum Male Models CEO Max Dupri is one of the hottest topics in the Internet Wrestling Community today. The manager, formerly known as LA Knight in NXT, is arguably the best talker in the company. But he currently sits in a in the managerial role.

He is an incredible in-ring talent oozing with charisma, which is why many in the WWE Universe are not content with him being a manager.

Dupri is in incredible shape, and as shown by his work in NXT, can still go with the best of them. Not using him as a top in-ring competitor would arguably be a waste of his rare combination of talents. With new management in charge, he could finally be unleashed as the fans want him.

#1: Dominic Dijakovic may finally shed the T-Bar gimmick under Triple H

T-BAR @TBARRetribution Don’t look now but I’m in the best shape of my life. #WWERaw Don’t look now but I’m in the best shape of my life. #WWERaw https://t.co/h80P9GUxCj

Dominic Dijakovic was one of the standout performers of the late NXT black and gold era.

His series of matches against Keith Lee were among the best WWE had to offer during the Wednesday Night Wars against AEW. His transition to the main roster was anything but smooth as he debuted on RAW with Retribution under the name T-Bar.

While the ill-fated faction has since been disbanded, Dijakovic is yet to shed the doomed gimmick. However, by his own admission in a recent social media post, he is currently in the best shape of his life. Based on his work under Triple H in the developmental brand, his days of being a WWE Main Event mainstay are surely numbered.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who would make a better world champion? Max Dupri Montez Ford 14 votes so far