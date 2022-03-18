5 WWE Superstars you may have forgotten once appeared at WrestleMania 

WrestleMania. The Grandest Stage of Them All is WWE’s biggest show of the year. The biggest matches, celebrity appearances, and a packed arena are key ingredients that make up the great spectacle that is The Showcase of the Immortals.

Naturally, in the event’s almost 40-year history, not every moment has been as memorable as Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart’s classic at WrestleMania 12. In fact, some matches and appearances have slipped under the radar of historic 'Mania moments.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars you may have forgotten once appeared at the Show of Shows.

#5. The Boogeyman’s appearance at WrestleMania 22

The Boogeyman celebrates his WrestleMania 22 victory

WWE’s version of the urban legend was made manifest on the October 15, 2005 episode of SmackDown. Sporting a scary red and black mask and a staff, the worm-eating Boogeyman would appear at random places backstage, reciting his catchphrase “I’m the Boogeyman, and I’m comin’ to get’cha!” and laughing crazily.

His first big feud was against JBL, who he defeated at Royal Rumble 2006 in 1 minute 45 seconds.

He then began stalking Booker T and his wife Sharmell. This culminated in a handicap match between The Boogeyman and the couple at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The match was ultimately only four minutes long due to a muscle tear that Booker suffered during a house show. Booker T had Sharmell begin the match as this was his way of distracting The Boogeyman in order to blindside him.

Booker was in control in the early parts of the match, until Boogeyman emptied his pockets to help himself with a handful of worms. He then kissed Sharmell while a few worms were still on his lip. This caused her to freak out and run backstage, leaving Booker all alone in the ring.

The Boogeyman pinned Booker to end what was a rather peculiar match.

#4. Funaki’s appearance at WrestleMania 2000

Funaki is still signed under WWE, where he does commentary in the Japanese language

WrestleMania 2000’s card featured a 15-minute battle royal for the Hardcore Championship. In the match, the championship could exchange hands an unlimited number of times during that 15-minute period. The wrestler holding the title once the 15 minutes elapsed would be declared the winner and remain with the title.

The match featured the champion Crash Holly, Hardcore Holly, Tazz, Viscera, The Headbangers, The Mean Street Posse, The APA and Funaki’s group Kai en tai.

This match will be remembered for the botched ending that saw Hardcore Holly win the championship, and not so much for the wrestlers who participated in it.

Funaki won the title briefly after pinning Viscera, following a diving shoulder block by Bradshaw. But he lost the title after being pinned by Rodney. That was his first and only reign as Hardcore Champion.

Funaki still works with WWE, now a commentator for the Japanese broadcast.

#3. Chris Masters appeared at WrestleMania 22

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2006: WrestleMania 22 PPV: Kane and The Big Show defeated Carlito and Chris Masters to retain the World Tag Team Titles. #OnThisDay in 2006: WrestleMania 22 PPV: Kane and The Big Show defeated Carlito and Chris Masters to retain the World Tag Team Titles. https://t.co/WFT6MOd7x0

The Masterpiece made his WrestleMania debut on the 22nd edition, teaming with Carlito to take on World Tag Team Champions Kane and Big Show. The Masters of Cool were placed in the match by Shawn Michaels after Chris Masters was asked by Vince McMahon to do his famous Master Lock Challenge on Marty Jannetty.

This was the first time since WrestleMania 17 that the World Tag Team Championships were defended in a traditional 2-on-2 match.

The match opened the show and saw Masters and Carlito lose as the 827-pound combination of Kane and Big Show remained in control for almost the entirety of the match. Kane pinned Carlito after a chokeslam to win the match and retain the titles.

#2. Fandango appeared at WrestleMania 29

Fandango takes on Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29

WWE’s dancing sensation had a debut that not many Superstars can claim to have. Fandango made his debut at the Show of Shows against none other than Chris Jericho. On top of that, he didn’t just debut against Jericho, but he beat him as well.

Jericho has since stated that he initially hated the idea of having to put Fandango over.. He called The Undertaker to confide in him and Taker essentially reminded him what his job as an entertainer was. After their conversation, he made sure that he did his best to make Fandango a star.

Fandango and Jericho faced off in a match that ended in one of the biggest upsets in WrestleMania history, but after all these years, it's safe to say that the moment didn't turn out to be a very memorable one.

#1. Michael Cole appeared at WrestleMania 27

In one of the most bizarre feuds in recent WWE history, Michael Cole and Jerry "The King" Lawler faced each other at WrestleMania 27.

At that point, the King of Memphis Jerry Lawler had done almost everything there was to do in the business. He had won more championships than any professional wrestler in history. He had competed in promotions all over the USA. He had also shared the ring with the industry’s biggest names, the likes of Ric Flair and Bret Hart.

The one thing he hadn’t done was compete at the Showcase of The Immortals.

Jerry challenged Michael Cole for a match in the midst of their feud. Michael Cole laid out the condition that he would have the right to pick a special guest referee for the match. He chose his former broadcast partner JBL.

However, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin would appear during the special guest referee contract signing. He then stunned JBL and signed the contract to be the referee of the match.

Lawler won the match by making Cole submit to the ankle lock, but this decision was reversed by the anonymous RAW GM, who called “Stone Cold” a biased referee, thus giving Michael Cole the victory by disqualification.

Vince McMahon told Michael Cole backstage that his match was the worst thing he had ever seen.

What do you think of this list? Which of these appearances do you remember? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Prem Deshpande