5 forgotten superstars who have pinned John Cena

John Cena is one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He has achieved nearly everything there is to achieve and beaten everyone who matters inside the ropes.

Cena's particular legacy in WWE will never be matched. The 16-time World Champion’s name is synonymous with success, and fans always expect him to pull wins out of the most adverse situations.

However, like any wrestler in the business, Big Match John has taken his fair share of losses. While these aren't necessarily blemishes on his illustrious career, they usually come as surprises to the WWE Universe. After all, this is John Cena. How can he stay down for the count?

Nevertheless, the fact remains that quite a few superstars have forced his shoulders to the mat for the three-count, and not all of them have been as big as Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

With that in mind, here are five forgotten superstars who have taken the W over Cena.

#5. John Cena gets a taste of the Attitude Era

Billy Gunn is one wrestler who holds a win over Cena

Back in 2003, John Cena was a new name on the WWE grounds. His debut match against Kurt Angle had the world sit up and take notice. From that moment on, it was all about building a reputation.

As Cena fought anyone and everyone in his way, he ran into Billy Gunn in a United States title tournament match. Unfortunately, he lost to a small package and failed to advance in the tournament.

The loss would only fuel the future Leader of the Cenation in his quest to become the best. Nearly two decades after the loss to Gunn, there can be no arguments regarding that.

#4. Cena loses a high-stakes match to Wade Barrett

While The Nexus remains one of the biggest missed opportunities in WWE history, the storyline did have its moments. One of the best ones came when John Cena was forced to join the group after he lost to Nexus leader Wade Barrett.

Cena and Barrett walked into Hell in a Cell in 2010 for a match that promised to alter the landscape of WWE. If the Franchise Player won, The Nexus would have to disband. However, if he lost, he would have to join the villainous faction.

The former Bearer of Bad News prevailed that night and added Cena to his stable. However, simmering tensions would lead to The Nexus’ defeat at Survivor Series. At the center of it was their latest recruit.

#3. Cena suffers a shock loss to Lord Tensai

Despite it being dirty, Cena did suffer a loss to Lord Tensai

The beginning of 2012 was not the best time for John Cena. While losing to The Rock after a year of trash talk was bad enough, a defeat to Lord Tensai was probably worse.

Prince Albert returned RAW under a new ring name on April 16, 2012, where he faced off against Cena in an Extreme Rules match. Despite the threat of David Otunga at ringside, the match was pretty evenly contested.

That was until Tensai suddenly sprayed mist into his opponent’s eyes. He followed it up with a powerbomb to take the pin and the win.

#2. Cena gets KOd by Carlito

By the time Carlito Caribbean Cool debuted in WWE, John Cena was a champion. With the United States Championship around his waist, he was one of the most exciting stars in the company.

Unfortunately, a debuting Carlito decided to rain on his parade. As Cena issued an open challenge for US title, the Puerto Rican emerged to accept it. Carlito then pulled off the shock of the year when he used a steel chain to knock his opponent out. Three seconds later, he was the champion in his debut.

#1. Cena’s shoulders are pinned by a namesake

Cena faced Laurinaitis in a losing effort

One of John Cena’s most shocking losses came against then-RAW General Manager John Laurinaitis. The two clashed over how badly the show was being run, with the former accusing the latter of incompetence and playing politics.

Over the Limit 2012 saw Cena face off against Laurinaitis in a high-stakes encounter. If Cena won, his opponent would lose his job. Unfortunately, Big Show intervened and aided his boss, allowing Johnny Ace to pin Cena and remain RAW's GM.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger a**hole than him. More details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell