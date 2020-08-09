WWE's original Nexus: Where are they now?

The original Nexus made their debut on WWE TV back in June 2010 and consisted of eight rookies who were part of the first season of NXT. This was back when NXT was pushed under a game show format and would see one winner crowned and given the chance to perform on WWE main roster. The initial goal of the team was to earn main roster contracts, but that goal seemed to change throughout their time together.

It's been a decade since these stars made their debut on that memorable episode of Monday Night RAW when all eight stars attacked the ring area and the commentary team who were at ringside. The team also went on to attack John Cena and CM Punk who had wrestled in the main event of that week's episode of the show.

Whilst there are still a few of these stars working for WWE, there are many others who have moved on to very different paths in the industry.

#7 Wade Barrett

Interestingly, Wade Barrett actually won the season of NXT which meant that he already earned a main roster contract and didn't have any need to invade with the other members of the team.

Barrett was seen as the leader of the group for much of their time together, until he was kicked out in January 2011 when he lost a triple threat steel cage match in favor of former WWE Champion CM Punk who went on to become the leader of The New Nexus.

Since leaving The Nexus, Barrett went on to be part of The Corre before winning the Intercontinental Championship and being renamed Bad News Barrett.

Barrett later became King of the Ring and was part of The League of Nations before leaving WWE back in 2016 when it was revealed that he opted not to sign a new contract.

Life After WWE

Barrett has since worked for a number of promotions including Lucha Underground, World of Sport in the United Kingdom, and What Culture Pro Wrestling.

Back in December 2019, it was announced that Barrett had joined the broadcast team at National Wrestling Alliance.

Barrett has also stepped into a career in acting where he's starred in a number of movies including the role of John Gold in I Am Vengeance, the second installment of which was released earlier this year.