5 forgotten Superstars you won't believe won a Championship in WWE

The ultimate goal of a WWE Superstar has always been to reach the top and hold the World title belt. For every multiple-time World Champion like John Cena, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar, there are hundreds who never make it. Some of them have a fulfilling career without ever winning a single title belt.

On the other hand, there are Superstars who have won Championships in WWE, but many fans have forgotten these reigns ever happened. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 5 forgotten WWE Superstars who won a Championship during their stint in the promotion.

After being active on the independent scene for the better part of the 90s, Gillberg was signed to WWE for the second time in 1998, and was turned into a parody of then-WCW star Goldberg. Upon making his way to WWE, Gillberg was introduced as Mankind's mystery opponent at Survivor Series. It didn't take long for Mankind to squash Gilberg.

Gillberg defeated future World Champion Christian on the November 17, 1998 edition of WWE RAW to become Light Heavyweight Champion. He went on to have successful title defenses against the likes of Marc Mero and Matt Hardy, leading to WWE giving him the gimmick that he is best known for today. He was turned into a comedy act that mimicked WCW's Goldberg. The original plan for Gillberg was to have him lose 173 matches in a row, as a shot at Goldberg's 173 consecutive wins in WCW.

On the February 13, 2000 edition of Sunday Night Heat, Gillberg lost the Light Heavyweight title to Essa Rios. His reign had lasted 15 long months, thus making him the longest-reigning WWE Light Heavyweight Champion in history. He kept using the gimmick on the independent scene following his WWE release.