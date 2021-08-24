5 Forgotten WWE Divas - Where are they now?

The Women's Revolution took hold of WWE and changed the face of the entire company. The women, who were once known as Divas, became Superstars and were finally seen as legitimate competitors on all three WWE brands.

This movement also paved the way for the return of several trailblazers, including Alundra Blayze, Molly Holly, Ivory, Trish Stratus, and Lita.

While there are several names from the past who roll off the tongue, there are others who have been lost in the shuffle.

The following list looks at just five former WWE women who haven't been invited back to be part of the recent Women's Revolution and have instead become a forgettable part of WWE history.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Aksana

Aksana came through the ranks in WWE alongside the likes of AJ Lee, Naomi and Kaitlyn, who all went on to become stars on the main roster. Though they later left the company, Lee and Kaitlyn have continued to become well-known faces and public figures.

Among other notable names, Aksana was part of the first and only all-female season of NXT, which was won by Kaitlyn. Despite her loss, Aksana was still promoted to the main roster, and she was a main part of the women's division for several years. She also managed Cesaro during the beginning of his run on the WWE SmackDown.

Whilst Aksana had the talent in the ring, she wasn't able to connect with the fans in a meaningful way. After five years with WWE, the company's first-ever Lithuanian Diva was released from her contract. Aksana was one of the only women on the roster at the time who wasn't linked to "Total Divas" and her release came just as the Women's Revolution was starting to build.

Since her release from the company, Aksana has stepped out of the wrestling business and the spotlight altogether. The former NXT Superstar has changed her hair back to its original color and is reportedly now working as a fitness trainer in Florida.

According to a report by RingTheDamnBell, the former WWE Superstar went on to work for a chain of health clubs called YouFit for two years as a director of trainers. She started her own business as a personal trainer.

Edited by Colin Tessier