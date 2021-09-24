5 former Canadian wrestlers who are legends in WWE

While WWE has acquired a lot of talent from the United States, Mexico, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia, Canada has always been a mainstay in providing superstars who have taken this business to newer heights.

Canadians' in-ring ability, dedication, and insatiable need to perform in the square circle day-in and day-out has been second to none.

In this article, we take a look at five former Canadian wrestlers who are legends in WWE.

Honorable Mention: WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson

Born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the late Pat Patterson has been a father figure in WWE, first as a performer and then a creative consultant and producer. Pat was the first-ever Intercontinental Champion in the business and the brains behind WWE's flagship event Royal Rumble.

In 2019, Patterson also became the oldest person to win a title in WWE history after conquering the WWE 24/7 Championship at 78.

A testament to his stature in the business, Pat was described by reputed journalist Dave Meltzer as Vince McMahon's right-hand man and one of the chief architects of WWE.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Trish Stratus has been one of the most successful female superstars in WWE. Her rivalries with peers like Lita, Molly Holly, and Micky James were legendary.

The seven-time Women's Champion was proclaimed the 'Diva of the Decade' in 2003. Due to her unparalleled athleticism in the ring and her popularity with the WWE universe, Stratus was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

