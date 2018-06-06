5 former Money In The Bank winners: where are they now?

What is interesting to note is that in several instances, what these men are doing today has nothing to do with wrestling, let alone WWE.

What has happened to this former WWE superstar after leaving the promotion?

On Sunday, June 17th, WWE presents one of the most exciting events of the year with their Money in the Bank pay per view.

This event will feature a number of men and women vying for the chance to win a shot at a championship match at the time of their choosing.

Men's Money in the Bank matches has been taking place for a number of years, while last year saw the first ever women's version. The sacrifice and punishment that comes with competing in these matches are unparalleled.

Some past winners may have surprised at the time, but in the end, they have, for the most part, been successful in cashing in their opportunity.

For those competing in this year's event, their future has yet to be written. However, for those that did win the Money in the Bank briefcase, a great deal has been said about them in the wake of their success.

#5 Damien Sandow

Since departing both the WWE and Impact Wrestling, Sandown has pursued acting

He held different roles in WWE, his last being that of someone that wanted to finally be his own man.

Before that, though, as the intellectual savior of the masses and one half of the Rhodes Scholars, Damien Sandow certainly stood out. On July 14th, 2014 he won the Money in the Bank briefcase, and in the process ended his team with Cody Rhodes.

This led to Sandow having to try to hold on to the briefcase, despite having it taken from him and tossed around and abused.

Unlike most other case winners, Sandow was unsuccessful, losing the resulting match when he cashed in and challenged John Cena for the WWE championship.

At that time he was just the second wrestler to be unsuccessful cashing in, with Cena being the first.

Today, Sandow has taken a break from professional wrestling, leaving Impact Wrestling after having competed there for a short period of time.

His focus has been on acting, and if his time as The Miz's stunt double is any indication, he will certainly be successful in that career role as well.