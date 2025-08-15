5 Former rivals John Cena is unlikely to face in his retirement tour

John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of SummerSlam 2025 and was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar that same night. Many fans believed that could be part of the storyline to set up a blockbuster match for the veterans at Clash in Paris, but that didn't happen as Lesnar hasn't made another appearance since then. However, Cena is now scheduled to face Logan Paul at the upcoming premium live event.With only a couple of chapters left in The Franchise Player's Farewell Tour, the Triple H-led creative team seems to be bringing back some of Cena's past rivals. This is suggested by the latter's recent encounters with CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and other prominent superstars. However, there are some wrestlers unlikely to face the legend in his retirement tour despite their past feuds.Let's explore five former rivals John Cena is unlikely to face in his retirement tour.#5. BatistaThe feud between John Cena and Batista started in 2010 after Vince McMahon rewarded the veteran with a WWE Championship match against John Cena immediately after the latter won the title in an Elimination Chamber Match.However, after losing to Batista that night, The Franchise Player regained the gold in a rematch. Their rivalry didn't end there, as the 56-year-old tried getting the title back but wasn't able to achieve the goal after two attempts. Sadly, he sustained an injury during his last bout with Cena in an &quot;I Quit&quot; match, where he was thrown off a car and through the stage below.That said, the bitter rivals garnered loud reactions from the audience during their feud, and it's sad to say that fans are unlikely to see John Cena lock horns with Batista before retiring, since the latter left the company after losing in a &quot;Career&quot; match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.#4. EdgeEdge shared a great rivalry with John Cena in WWE. Their feud was revived after The Rated-R Superstar defeated Cena and Rob Van Dam in a Triple-Threat Match to win the latter's WWE Championship on the July 3, 2006, episode of RAW.After retaining the title against The Franchise Player at SummerSlam, Edge lost the gold to Cena in a TLC Match. However, the veteran got his rematch in what was billed to be his final chance at Cena's title. Unfortunately, the Hall of Famer was unable to get the job done, courtesy of the then newly reformed D-Generation X (Triple H and Shawn Michaels), who interfered to cost him.With John Cena's retirement tour on the horizon, the possibility of him facing Edge for the last time is nearly nonexistent, as the Hall of Famer is out of WWE and is currently featured in AEW.#3. SheamusSheamus and John Cena have a rich history in WWE. Their notable feud occurred when The Celtic Warrior defeated Cena at TLC 2009 to win his first WWE Championship just 166 days after making his debut. However, the Irish star had several other matches with The Franchise Player during that period, where he emerged victorious in all as a heel.That said, Sheamus is currently focused on his feud with Rusev on RAW, while John Cena is scheduled to face Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris. Hence, it's very unlikely that The Celtic Warrior faces Cena in his Farewell Tour.#2. RusevRusev had a feud with John Cena in 2015 and defeated the latter to retain the United States Championship at Fastlane. However, he suffered his first pinfall loss on the main roster at WrestleMania 31, where he lost the title to Cena in a rematch, courtesy of a distraction from Lana.Sadly, the 39-year-old was released from WWE in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and debuted in AEW that same year. Although he's since returned, it seems very unlikely that the former rivals will face each other before Cena retires from the Stamford-based promotion.#1. Wade BarrettWade Barrett shared a rich rivalry with John Cena as the leader of a vicious faction called The Nexus. The heels continuously attacked Cena in most of his matches, including his WWE Championship bouts against Sheamus. Despite finally securing a contract with the company, the stable maintained their feud with The Franchise Player.However, Wade Barrett and John Cena finally settled their differences in a Chairs Match at TLC 2010, where the latter emerged victorious. After a long hiatus, Barrett made his return to the promotion to serve as a color commentator, where he is currently part of the SmackDown commentary team. That said, it seems like the 45-year-old isn't set on returning to the ring, making it very unlikely for him to face Cena in his retirement tour.