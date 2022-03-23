5 Former Superstars who's names are banned from WWE programming

Over the years, there have been several WWE departures that have turned nasty and led to the company cutting all ties with the superstars in question.

Sometimes the names of former stars can be brought up in promos to garner cheap heat, as with the recent mentions of Jon Moxley in the feud between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The company has refused to mention certain stars like Hulk Hogan in the past following controversy, but the WWE Hall of Famer has since apologized and made his return.

A number of fellow former stars haven't been as lucky, and their names are still banned from being mentioned on TV.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy "The Superfly" Snuka

Natalya's legacy has been mentioned throughout her time in WWE and the company has pushed her forward as the only female graduate of the Hart Family Dungeon.

Tamina, on the other hand, has lost her last name, and whilst the WWE Universe is aware that her father is a Hall of Famer, the company doesn't mention it.

Snuka was surrounded by controversy when he passed away back in 2017 and the company has since distanced itself from the charges that he was up against.

The former star has since had two children make a mark in WWE, but despite his daughter appearing on a regular basis, the company has ensured that his name is no longer associated with her legacy.

#4. Hall of Famer Sunny

Sunny is widely regarded as one of the first-ever diva in WWE. The veteran went on to pave the way for many women who have since made their way into the company.

Sunny was added to the Hall of Fame in 2011 off the back of her success in the late 1990s but the company has since distanced itself from the former star.

Sunny has been surrounded by controversy, been arrested several times, and revealed much more information than relevant in interviews which have led to the company cutting ties.

There was a time when the company was helping the former star through some of her issues, but it appears that this is now no longer the case.

With the Women's Revolution currently underway, Sunny would have been the perfect person to bring back. But like many others, she has been erased from the record books.

#3. Former superstar Marty Jannetty

Marty Jannetty was once part of The Rockers alongside Shawn Michaels but after he was superkicked through that Barbershop window, Michaels went on to succeed without him. Whilst Michaels has ridden out his career and is now a Hall of Famer, Jannetty hasn't been able to mirror the same.

Much like Sunny, Jannetty has taken to oversharing on social media in recent years, which saw him seemingly confess to a murder, amongst other strange updates.

Whilst Jannetty was able to return to WWE to be part of a storyline with his old teammate Shawn Michaels, it's hard to imagine this will ever happen again. The company will continue to move forward without further mention of Jannetty.

#2. Former World Heavyweight Champion Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit is a former world champion and was once seen as a promising athlete in the company. The fateful events of 2007 have meant that the company has looked to erase his career from history, even going as far as to take his Royal Rumble and WrestleMania victories out of the record books.

Since the WWE Network made its debut, Benoit's matches are now readily available but come with a warning ahead of the show.

Benoit's actions mean that the star will likely never be added to the Hall of Fame and it's clear that he will never be mentioned on programming again.

#1. Former Women's Champion Sable

One of the strangest additions to the list is Sable, who is the wife of current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Ahead of her marriage to The Beast, Sable had two stints with WWE, where she is a former Women's Champion.

Despite her husband's success in the company, Sable hasn't made any on-screen appearances or even been spotted backstage.

Torrie Wilson recently revealed in an online Q&A that she was banned from mentioning Sable in her Hall of Fame speech and that her name is banned from TV as well.

“You’re not even allowed to mention her name on… she was — I mentioned her name in my Hall of Fame speech and right before, they told me, ‘Oh, by the way, you’re not allowed to mention her name,’ " said Wilson.

Sable left WWE more than two decades ago but sued the company following her first departure. It's unclear why she has been added to the list of banned names.

