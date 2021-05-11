5 former WWE Superstars who have openly ruled out a return 

Eva Marie is the latest former WWE Superstar to make her return to the company, even though the star was released from her contract back in 2017. Marie has since returned and is expected to make quite the impact with her new Eva-Lution storyline.

Over the years, several stars have left the door open to a return despite any circumstances surrounding their release. Many stars, including Rusev and Dean Ambrose, have noted that they could return to WWE in the future. However, many other former WWE stars are not open to returning to the company where they first found fame.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Superstars who have openly ruled out a return to the company in recent years.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Viktor (The Ascension)

The Ascension consisted of Konnor and Viktor, and they were seen as another tag team with heaps of potential while coming through the ranks in NXT.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions could not capitalize on this when WWE promoted them to the main roster. They were later released along with Sin Cara and Luke Harper back in December 2019.

Several released WWE Superstars may have kept the door open regarding their return to the company. However, Viktor made it clear in an interview with SLAM! Wrestling that he wasn't looking for a way back into WWE.

"No, never," said Viktor. "It’s hard to say never, and I won’t go into why because it only partially has to do with us and our past experience, but my definitive no is a more personal reason. It’s not that I wouldn’t be happy to ever get to call and say, ‘Hey, guys, want to come back?’ But I’m pretty sure that answer will always be no. A line was crossed and it wasn’t crossed to either of us, it was due to a different situation and it caused me to lose complete and utter respect or to ever have any desire to work there again."

Since their WWE release, Konnor and Viktor have become known as The Awakening and won the Atomic Wrestling Tag Team Championships back in March 2020.

