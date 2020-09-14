5 former Tag Team Champions released by WWE in 2020

The year 2020 hasn't been kind to several Superstars, who found themselves on the wrong end of WWE management before being let go by the company.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE had to make some major obligatory decisions from a business standpoint and that included releasing a host of notable Superstars from their contracts.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Akam and Rezar (AOP). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/26hOhQL2vS — WWE (@WWE) September 4, 2020

Throughout this year, WWE had already released the likes of Kurt Angle, Rusev, Heath Slater and Erick Rowan, most of whom were let go in mid-April. Earlier this month, former RAW Tag Team Champions Akam and Rezar, collectively known as AOP, surprisingly joined the list of released WWE Superstars.

As it stands, AOP aren't the only former WWE Tag Team Champions that have been let go by the company in 2020. This article has listed five of those Superstars, some in tag team form, who have been released this year. Without further ado, let's dive straight into it.

#5. Primo and Epico won the WWE Tag Titles at a live event

Primo and Epico are former WWE Tag Team Champions

During their time in WWE, Primo and Epico might not have been on everyone's list of favorite WWE tag teams. However, over the course of their nine-year tenure with the company, the one-time WWE Tag Team Champions sure did have their fair share of memorable moments.

Despite undergoing several gimmick changes, the duo were arguably most popular for their run as Los Matadores. Over the course of their two-year run with the gimmick, Primo and Epico adapted well to their new characters, courtesy of a little help from their mascot El Torito.

#tbt to that one time I took @WWE_Primo and @ToBeMiro to see @FCBarcelona play at the Nou Camp!!! Great game, great time with my brizzes!! And even better food after!!brizz!!! #brizzez pic.twitter.com/8E0yE2MHld — Orlando Colón (@WWEEpico) September 4, 2020

Primo and Epico's only run as WWE Tag Team Champions was in 2012 and it began at a Monday Night RAW live event when the duo defeated Air Boom. However, regardless of their title win, they would go on to suffer multiple non-title losses before eventually dropping the belts to the duo of Kofi Kingston and R-Truth.

Fast forward to 2019 when Primo and Epico started working as The Colons. On top of that, they also started helping their father rebuild the World Wrestling Council promotion in Puerto Rico, despite being under contract with WWE. That wasn't the case for too long though, as they were finally let go by WWE in April 2020.