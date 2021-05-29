5 former WWE announcers who went on to more success

While the saying goes "Anything can happen in WWE", another appropriate aphorism might be "No job is really safe in WWE." This was proven right again with the release of long-time WWE announcer Tom Phillips today.

As first reported by @SeanRossSapp, WWE has released Tom Phillips.



When it comes to the announcer position, leaving the employ of WWE (whether willingly or not) is hardly the end of the world. Like their superstar counterparts, many talented folk have gone on to have equal, or even greater, success afterwards - although it really depends on what your - or, more importantly, their - definition of success is.

Let's take a look at 5 former WWE announcers who still did pretty well for themselves after leaving. Keep in mind, we're not counting announcers that previously came in from high-profile announcing positions in other sports (such as Mauro Ranallo, who already came into WWE as a respected boxing and MMA announcer). It does include those who came in from other broadcasting careers.

#5. Todd Pettingill (in WWE from 1993-1997)

For anyone who grew up with the then-WWF in the 1990s (before the Attitude Era began and the "New Generation" was in full swing), Todd Pettengill was a very familiar face.

Taking over for Sean Mooney in 1993, Pettengill was more of a "hype man" of sorts - making major announcements regarding pay-per-views or transitioning between segments on shows. He also conducted on-air interviews, as well. Basically, anything on camera that didn't involve calling matches, Pettengill was their guy.

Pettengill left WWE in 1997 of his own accord, citing travel as well as balancing his WWF job with his other job as a radio DJ (Todd started in the radio business and continued that career throughout his WWF tenure). He would personally recommend his replacement, however - a former news journalist who now goes by the name Michael Cole.

Since then, Pettengill (how WWE didn't make him change his name at the time is still a mystery) has continued his radio career - and to pretty darn good success. He's won yearly "Major Market Air Personality" awards from both Billboard Magazine (six times) and Radio and Records (four times). Most recently, he's worked for WPLJ FM in New York City.

Not bad for a guy who once gave away a house during a wrestling show.

