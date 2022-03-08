5 Former WWE Champions who may never win the world title again

In recent years, WWE has had two main championships across RAW and SmackDown. The fact that there are currently two major titles for the men to fight for on the main roster has opened up the door for several mid-card superstars to lift the gold in the past.

Taking nothing away from the upcoming list of superstars, it could be argued that if the titles are unified at WrestleMania next month, it's doubtful that any of these superstars will come into contact with a world championship again.

The following list looks at just five former WWE Champions who may never win the championship again.

#5. Former WWE Champion Dolph Ziggler

It has been several years since Dolph Ziggler has been anywhere near a WWE Championship. The only time The Showoff won the title was via a Money in the Bank cash-in.

After dropping the title back in 2013, he hasn't come close to lifting it again in almost a decade. Ziggler has recently been languishing in the company's tag team division and is one of the stars who has been used to promote NXT 2.0 in recent months.

It could be argued that Ziggler has found his place in the company at present, and The Showoff appears to be enjoying his time on the mid-card at present.

#4. Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston

Kofi won the world title at WrestleMania 35.

KofiMania was running wild at WrestleMania 35 when Kofi Kingston finally realized his dream and lifted the WWE Championship after defeating Daniel Bryan.

Vince McMahon took a punt on Kingston because the WWE Universe had backed him for several months in the lead-up to the show, and he proved his worth in the ring again.

Kingston is a veteran of the company and deserves a push towards the World Championship. But the fact that he lost the title in mere seconds to Brock Lesnar shows precisely how the company perceives him.

If WWE goes forward with just one championship, then it's likely that Kingston won't be given the same opportunity for a second time.

#3. Former world champion The Miz

𝗺𝗶𝘇𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗮™️ @mizterperalta Hello TL. Happy Anniversary to The Miz becoming WWE Champion for the first time after cashing in Money in the Bank! Hello TL. Happy Anniversary to The Miz becoming WWE Champion for the first time after cashing in Money in the Bank! https://t.co/26EtQgQCm5

The Miz has held the WWE Championship several times throughout his lengthy career, but it was clear that he wasn't the leader or the face of the company at the time. The latest reign lasted just eight days and only came for him to be the transitional champion between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

Miz is the kind of superstar who doesn't need to hold a title because he is already an established A-lister. He is put in matches involving celebrities each year regardless of the gold around his waist.

The star has his niche, and if the company only had one title, he wouldn't be someone they would be looking at to guide the roster.

#2. Former world champion Sheamus

Sheamus is a former World Champion

Sheamus was once considered as one of WWE's main event caliber stars, and over the years, he has proved his worth when needed. He has lifted the world championship for the company on four separate occasions, with his last reign coming back in 2015.

The Irish star has become a mid-card talent and has had several runs with the Tag Team Championship. It's been clear that the company has no idea what to do with the former champion on SmackDown.

Despite his history, Sheamus is one star who may never lift the world championship in the company. Instead, it appears that he has found his place on the mid-card for the time being.

#1. Former world champion Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal was a surprise pick to be the world champion in 2017. This was done as a promotional tactic for the company who were putting down some roots in India. Jinder's reign ended ahead of Survivor Series when Lesnar made it clear that he didn't want to face Mahal and instead went one-on-one with AJ Styles.

Having the WWE Championship on his list of accolades hasn't done much to improve Jinder's push in recent years. The star has struggled with injuries and creative direction.

Mahal is currently a member of the SmackDown brand. However, he rarely makes appearances and isn't part of an ongoing storyline at present.

Edited by Angana Roy