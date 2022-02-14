5 former WWE World Champions who are now tag-team wrestlers

WWE Superstars either fight as individuals or in a tag team. However, some of these superstars work brilliantly in both of them. These names manage to accomplish great feats in both divisions.

The likes of Edge, Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, and The Miz are prime examples of this category. Not only have these superstars reached the top of the ladder by claiming the world titles, but they have also achieved tremendous heights in the tag division.

At present, there are a few tag-team wrestlers who have the potential to be the next big thing as world champions. Meanwhile, a few former world champions have changed their ways a bit as they now wrestle as tag-team superstars.

Our list will focus on those five former WWE World Champions who are now tag-team wrestlers.

#5. Randy Orton is a former WWE World Champion who is now a tag-team wrestler

Randy Orton may be one of the last preferences to tag teams with. After all, who would want to get RKO'd at the end of the day? But Riddle made the difference here as he extended a helping hand to Orton, which the latter accepted.

The Viper is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. He has won the world championships a total of 14 times, a number bested by only two other superstars.

However, he proved his versatility by associating himself with Riddle as a tag team. The duo became RAW Tag Team Champions for roughly five months and are currently the most exciting act on the red brand's tag division.

RK-Bro is presently in an entertaining feud against The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) as they are in entertaining segments every week on RAW.

However, it can't be denied that both Orton and Riddle are meant to be singles main eventers. Thus, a rift between the duo may take place soon.

