Dolph Ziggler is on a mission in WWE NXT 2.0

Tuesday night was an eventful evening in NXT, as WWE RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler arrived on the scene.

The former two-time World Champion showed up looking as dapper as ever, wearing an all-black suit and tie. Amidst a show filled with mostly newcomers and unknowns, he looked like an even bigger star than he already is. He crashed the Championship Summit between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar before Tommaso Ciampa showed up, and the two ended up brawling.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

Breakker is set to defend his Title first against Escobar, but after that, there's no doubting he will begin a feud with Ziggler.

In the storyline, it will be because The Showoff is pursuing the gold himself. However, there's another reason why he's there.

Dolph Ziggler has been known as one of the best in-ring performers in the world for years

Dolph has seemingly won every Title there is on the main roster. He's also been one of the promotion's most consistent and loyal entertainers. His flashy, devil-may-care approach in the ring garnered him the respect of fans, critics, and colleagues.

Ziggler is a rare breed who can work anywhere on the card, in tag team or singles competition. So it will be interesting to see what match-ups he gets in NXT.

But right now, It's all about Bron.

WWE (as well as everyone else in the world) can see that Breakker has a chance to be a franchise player at the highest level. In a very short time, he has established himself as the No.1 prospect in the organization, and the sky's the limit for him. The promotion wants to nurture that potential as much as they possibly can.

Enter Dolph Ziggler.

The veteran grappler is in NXT right now for one reason, and one reason only. To make the kid look good. That's his mission, and he's the perfect guy to execute it.

With his ability to fly around like an acrobat and lead a match with anyone, Ziggler will only make Breakker look like the star everyone hopes he can be. It will also make him a better worker in the long run. Dolph is so good, the youngster could learn from him just by osmosis.

No matter the outcome of their matches, it doesn't matter. If Ziggler can act as a mentor to the youngster while also polishing him up on television, WWE's biggest prospect will only benefit from it.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Dolph Ziggler competing in NXT? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Alan John