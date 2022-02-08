Bron Breakker accepts ex-World Champion's challenge for WWE NXT Championship match

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker has accepted Dolph Ziggler's challenge and wants to face him after his match against Santos Escobar.

Breakker has taken the WWE Universe by storm over the last few months and has climbed to the top of NXT very quickly. The young Superstar became NXT Champion last month when he defeated Tommaso Ciampa at the New Year's Evil special episode.

In a response to Dolph Ziggler's recent challenge, Breakker stated that he would be open to facing the RAW superstar, after his match against Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day.

"@HEELZiggler mentioned coming to NXT and taking my title. You want the next shot after Santos come on down. Your move #Iwillsayittoyourface," tweeted Breakker.

Ziggler's last match in NXT came almost a decade ago when he faced Rusev in a singles bout.

The NXT Vengeance Day show, which will take place next week, will be Breakker's first title defense of his NXT Championship since winning it in January.

Dolph Ziggler teased a match against Breakker on last week's WWE RAW

Ziggler responded to Breakker's tweet about him following his elimination from this year's Royal Rumble, and warned Breakker that he will come down to NXT and take his Title.

"A lot of people ask me after matches like this [talking about his match on RAW]. Like, 'Dolph you good to go?' Not good, I'm the best. So maybe one of these days those people that run their mouths online will have to deal with me in person. So maybe, Breakker and his title... Maybe I take it away from him. Maybe I stop by," said Ziggler.

WWE reportedly had plans to set up a storyline between Breakker and Ziggler at the men's Royal Rumble match. But, the NXT Champion wasn't a part of this year's Rumble as the company chose to not include any NXT Superstar in this year's match.

Ziggler, meanwhile, entered at No.16 but did not make any eliminations and was thrown out of the match by Bad Bunny.

