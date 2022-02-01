Video: Two-time World Champion sends a stern warning to WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler had a few harsh words for Bron Breakker after The NXT Champion seemingly insulted him on Twitter.

Last week after RAW, The Showoff had a backstage interaction with LA Knight, in which he shrugged off the latter's challenge by saying he doesn't work on Tuesdays.

The former NFL player was quick to add on to the statement from Dolph Ziggler. Taking to Twitter, Bron stated that it seems like Ziggler doesn't work on Saturdays as well, pointing to his elimination from the Royal Rumble match.

Responding to the NXT Star's comments in a backstage interview, Dolph stated:

"Oh well, it's always good to have fans I guess. And there's a lot of people online who, if you saw him in real life, they wouldn't say exactly the same things you know. Mike Tyson probably said everyone runs their mouths until you see them in person, and then shut the hell up where you punch him in the face and that changes everything." [0:53-1:13]

The former WWE World Champion also talked about going after Bron Breakker and his title, saying he might stop by on NXT.

"A lot of people ask me after matches like this [talking about his match on RAW]. Like, 'Dolph you good to go?' Not good, I'm the best. So maybe one of these days those people that run their mouths online will have to deal with me in person. So maybe, Breakker and his title... Maybe I take it away from him. Maybe I stop by," Dolph added. [1:29-1:51]

Bron Breakker will be in action on this week's WWE NXT

This week's edition of NXT 2.0 will see Bron Breakker team up with former foe Tommaso Ciampa to take on Legado Del Fantasma.

The NXT Champion was called out by Santos Escobar on last week's edition of WWE's third brand. The leader of Legado Del Fantasma stated that Bron and his family don’t impress or intimidate him and he despises that Bron won the NXT Title before him.

The Steiner was quick to respond and told Santos to issue the challenge and he will accept. Mendoza and Wilde tried to attack Bron from behind, but the powerhouse fought them off.

Later in the night, the trio tried to take down Bron Breakker in the parking lot but had to retreat after Tommaso Ciampa came to the aid of the champion, setting up a 2-on-3 match for this week.

