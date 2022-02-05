WWE planned a huge Royal Rumble angle for NXT Champion Bron Breakker with two-time world champion - Reports

WWE was reportedly considering for current NXT Champion Bron Breakker to appear at the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble.

At this year’s event, the WWE Universe was left disappointed as superstars from NXT 2.0 didn't compete in either the Men's or Women's Rumble Match.

Breakker recently began a feud with WWE main roster veteran Dolph Ziggler. He gained a historic win over Tommaso Ciampa to capture the title and was seemingly considered for the Men's Rumble, as well.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been reported that WWE planned a segment between Breakker and Ziggler. But those plans never came to fruition.

Dolph Ziggler recently had some harsh words for his rival Bron Breakker

Breakker recently took to Twitter to insult Dolph Ziggler after his The Showoff's recent backstage interaction with NXT 2.0 star, LA Knight.

Knight had challenged Ziggler for a match but the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion responded by stating that he doesn’t work on Tuesdays.

Replying to this conversation, Breakker interjected, tweeting that it appears he doesn’t work on Saturdays either. It was a not-so-veiled reference to his exclusion from the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

Ziggler was disappointed by the statement and spoke about it in a backstage interview. He said that many people come up with questions like if he’s good to go, and he simply replies by saying that he's the best.

Dolph added that people who talk about him online always shut their mouths once they deal with him in real life. He also mentioned that he might take away Bron Breakker’s title.

"A lot of people ask me after matches like this [talking about his match on RAW]. Like, 'Dolph you good to go?' Not good, I'm the best. So maybe one of these days those people that run their mouths online will have to deal with me in person. So maybe, Breakker and his title... Maybe I take it away from him. Maybe I stop by," said Dolph. [1:29-1:51]

The NXT Champion recently paired up with Tommaso Ciampa to defeat Legado del Fantasma. Breakker will soon be facing Santos Escobar for the championship at NXT Vengeance Day.

What do you think the future holds for Bron Breakker? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

