5 former WWE champions who could return at RAW: Day 1

Word on the internet is that a former WWE champion is slated for a huge comeback at RAW: Day 1. The first edition of the red brand for the New Year goes down at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California next Monday.

Backstage sources have confirmed the superstar in negotiations isn’t part of the current roster. It is being noted that WWE are close to nailing the unnamed person to show up at their upcoming live edition of Monday Night RAW.

Social media is already buzzing with the possible names that could appear next week. Let’s take a look at five former WWE champions who could return at RAW: Day 1.

#5. Lita’s last run didn’t end on a high note

Lita is a former four-time WWE Women’s Champion. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014. The real-life Amy Dumas is arguably one of the most influential female superstars of all time. Her last run, though, didn’t end on a high note.

It is possible Lita could appear on RAW: Day 1 next Monday. The 48-year-old WWE legend was put on the shelf by real-life best friend, Trish Stratus, during her last run. She might show up to make a major announcement regarding her pro wrestling career.

#4. Batista needs his Hall of Fame induction

Batista got his farewell match at WrestleMania 35. The Animal lost his No Holds Barred Match to former mentor Triple H. Batista left the pro wrestling industry to focus on his acting career full-time. He was reportedly supposed to go into the Hall of Fame in 2021, but pulled out due to prior obligations.

The former multi-time WWE Champion might show up on RAW: Day 1 to announce his induction into the Hall of Fame. With the selection of 2024 Hall of Fame class said to be solely a Triple H prerogative now, The Game might finally give his close friend the accolade he so rightly deserves.

#3. Goldberg is looking to have a retirement match in WWE

Unlike Batista, Goldberg hasn’t got his farewell match yet. The WWE Hall of Famer was pretty outspoken about his alleged treatment at the hands of Vince McMahon. According to Goldberg, McMahon promised him a retirement match, but never lived up to his bargain.

Goldberg could be the former WWE Champion WWE wants to appear at the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The former WCW Champion might show up on the show to see who wants to step up to him for one final time.

#2. The Rock could pull off a surprise return next Monday

The Rock shocked the wrestling world when he appeared unannounced on the September 15 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Great One did layeth the People’s Elbow on Austin Theory. He also reunited with former legendary rival John Cena.

It was recently reported that officials in Australia are looking to lock down Rocky for the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Rock has also teased a potential return to WWE. That return might happen next week on RAW.

#1. Sasha Banks might pull off a CM Punk and return at RAW: Day 1

Sasha Banks left WWE on a bitter note. The Boss trademarked Mercedes Mone as her ring name. She made her NJPW debut at WrestleMania this past January. Banks also captured the IWGP Women’s Championship, but ended up dropping it due to injury.

According to Fightful, the former multi-time champion had talks with WWE, but they didn’t progress and the company expects her to show up elsewhere imminently. That being said, she might pull off a CM Punk like return next Monday.

Which former WWE champion do you think will return at RAW: Day 1? Let us know in the commwnts section below.