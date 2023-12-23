Backstage update on Triple H's input in 2024 WWE Hall of Fame candidates - Reports

There has been an update on Triple H's input into next year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

Vince McMahon used to pick the stars who were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame every year, but that is no longer the case. Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Stacy Keibler, and Andy Kaufman were inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year in Los Angeles. The late Tim White, who served as a referee in the company for years, was The Warrior Award recipient at the ceremony.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Triple H will control the operation this year. Meltzer noted that it will likely still be the same rules to be inducted and noted that The Game could be more open to adding Superstars to the Hall of Fame who might not have been inducted in the past:

"I think Levesque may be a little more open to certain types since he was a fan of more than just WWE but once WWE owned the tape libraries a lot of that stigma was gone. I was told that, for example, if there is a political reason to put someone in that Nick Khan would want, that would be a factor but the Hall of Fame is under creative and that’s Levesque’s department and he’d in theory sign off on everyone," said Meltzer. [H/T: SEScoops]

Bill Apter claims WWE doesn't believe in a Superstar re-hired by Triple H

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on Karrion Kross' time on the main roster.

The 38-year-old was released in 2021 following his initial run on the main roster but was brought back by Triple H last year. However, the veteran has not been able to connect with fans and was eliminated in the first round of the United States Championship tournament by Bobby Lashley.

Speaking on Sportskeeds Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Bill Apter wondered why Kross was brought back to the promotion by Triple H if he was just going to lose all the time. Apter added that he thought Kross would be a top heel in WWE, but the promotion hasn't done anything interesting with his character:

"I knew him well in the indies and he had a different look. I thought he was frightening to the kids," said Bill Apter. "If you see the opening with the bat coming out, it's a really compelling opening, but from the beginning they just kept jobbing him out and I just never really understood it. It looked like he could've been a really good bad guy and they didn't (make him one)," he added. (45:47-46:21)

WWE is currently the most popular it has been in years, with Triple H at the helm. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has in store for fans on the road to WrestleMania 40.

