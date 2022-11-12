5 former WWE Champions who could return at WrestleMania 39  

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just five months away, and it seems the company has already started laying down the breadcrumbs for several huge returns for the event. The show will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A recent report has revealed that John Cena could return to the company on The Show of Shows in 2023. However, The Cenation Leader may not be the only former WWE Champion who could be making a spectacular comeback to the promotion at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year.

The following piece will look at five such former WWE Champions who could return at WrestleMania 39.

#5. Batista

Batista is one of the biggest names in the wrestling community. The 6-time world champion had a successful career in WWE before hanging his boots for good in April 2019. The Animal last featured in a No Holds Barred match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

While there was speculation about his potential induction into the Hall of Fame class of 2020, it didn't come to fruition. However, PWInsider reported that the 53-year-old superstar could be inducted into the HOF next year. Hence, Batista could be in attendance for the event next year.

#4. Rob Van Dam

After teasing a potential WWE return a while ago, Rob Van Dam recently took to Twitter to reveal that he could attend WrestleMania 39. While nothing has been confirmed yet, there's no denying that the hardcore legend has seemingly teased his return to the company.

Though he has had a successful career in the Stamford-based promotion, he is best known for his stint in ECW. His match against John Cena for the WWE Championship at the ECW One Night Stand in 2006 is still fresh in the memory of every RVD fan.

On another note, it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for the former ECW Television Champion if/when he returns at WrestleMania 39.

#3. Randy Orton

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse I can't wait for the return of Randy Orton. I can't wait for the return of Randy Orton. https://t.co/3i9Cb35Fcc

Randy Orton has been out of action since May 2022 due to a back injury. The Viper last featured in the Tag Team Titles Unification match against The Usos on SmackDown, which he lost. The Bloodline then brutally attacked Orton.

While there have been murmurs of The Apex Predator returning at Royal Rumble 2023, nothing seems confined yet. A recent report has revealed that there is a lot of concern in the company due to the severity of his injury.

Given Royal Rumble isn't too far away, it wouldn't be surprising if Orton's WWE return is further pushed back. If that happens, WrestleMania 39 seems apt for the grand return of The Viper.

#2. The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

As you may know, speculations of a potential blockbuster match between Roman Reigns and The Rock for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 are making the rounds all over the internet.

However, a recent report has revealed that The Rock vs. Reigns is all but certain for WrestleMania next year.

On another note, The Tribal Chief has continued his dominant run on the main roster, his latest victim being Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2022. However, it might not be too long before the company has The Rock return to lay down the foundations of the rumored clash.

#1. John Cena

John Cena has been off WWE TV since celebrating his 20th anniversary this June. While the 16-time World Champion was rumored to feature in a match at Crown Jewel 2022, it didn't happen. However, The Cenation Leader could reportedly return to the company at WrestleMania 39.

According to Wrestlevotes, Mr Hustle Loyalty and Respect could be in action at The Grandest Stage of Them All next year. While there is still a cloud over his potential opponent, it may not be surprising if the creative team books him into a feud against Gunther.

Should the creative team book Gunther vs. John Cena for WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes