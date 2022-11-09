Multi-time world champion Rob Van Dam, one of John Cena's most memorable rivals, has commented on whether he will attend next year's WrestleMania.

Mr. Monday Night showed up at The Showcase of the Immortals last year following his induction into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. He and The Leader of the Cenation had an unforgettable match for the WWE Championship at ECW One Night Stand in 2006, which was won by The Whole F'n Show. His last WrestleMania match was in 2007, where he competed in an eight-man tag team bout.

When a fan asked Rob Van Dam on Twitter whether he's planning on doing any meet-and-greets during WrestleMania weekend, the former ECW Champion stated that nothing has been made official, but he might attend the event.

"No plans yet. I’ll probably be there tho," said Van Dam.

When was the last time John Cena competed at WrestleMania?

The Cenation Leader is one of the biggest names to have ever come out of WWE. He's a record-tying 16-time world champion and has headlined multiple premium live events, including The Grandest Stage of Them All.

John Cena's last match at WrestleMania was against Bray Wyatt/The Fiend in 2020. The two stars collided in the inaugural Firefly Funhouse match, which was won by the former Universal Champion.

He would go on to miss the next two WrestleManias. Many fans were expecting John Cena to take on Austin Theory at The Show of Shows next year. The two stars had a confrontation during Cena's 20th-anniversary celebration on Monday Night RAW.

It'll be interesting to see whether the bout will happen, especially now that Vince McMahon is no longer in power.

