5 Former WWE Champions who have never had a proper feud for the Universal Title

The WWE Universal Championship was introduced in 2016 following the brand split to give RAW a top Champion. With a list of titleholders including Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Roman Reigns, the Title has become a staple of the promotion and one of the more prestigious Championships in the business today.

Many fans feared that the Universal Title would take away from the credibility of the WWE Championship. The company has somehow found a way to make both titles feel important without taking away the other.

There have been eight Universal Champions in the title's history, but only three have ever won the WWE Title before that.

With the Universal Championship entering its sixth year in the promotion, it seems fun to look at the legacy it has left behind with its winners and those who haven't been able to hold or even challenge for the gold.

In this article, let's take a look at the five former WWE Champions who have never had a match or a full-time feud for the Universal Title.

#5 Former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe For all those that paved the way...



And all those yet to come 🙌



We finally have a British WWE World Champion 🇬🇧 For all those that paved the way...And all those yet to come 🙌We finally have a British WWE World Champion 🇬🇧 https://t.co/tITZJCLdb4

Drew McIntyre hasn't been the happiest WWE Superstar as of late. Since being drafted to SmackDown, the Scottish Warrior has set his sights on the Universal Championship, but Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville seem to be preventing him from getting close to his opportunity. This is a stark difference from how things were for McIntyre on RAW last year.

Drew McIntyre outlasted 29 other competitors to win the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He went to WrestleMania 36 and defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship.

His first reign lasted 214 days until Randy Orton beat him at Hell In A Cell 2020. McIntyre regained the WWE Title from Orton quickly on the RAW before Survivor Series 2020.

McIntyre's second reign lasted 97 days, bringing his total day to over 300-plus. He was consistently featured at the top of the card after losing the gold to The Miz at Elimination Chamber 2021. The Scottish Warrior was in the WWE Championship Match at three straight shows, from WrestleMania 37 to Hell In A Cell 2021.

The former two-time WWE Champion has been among the top babyfaces in the company since his two reigns. McIntyre has many fans speculating if he will be the challenger for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 next year.

Regardless of what happens then, Drew McIntyre has to be among the top WWE Champions to never challenge for the title.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John