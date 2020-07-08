5 former WWE Superstars who now work regular jobs

What does life after WWE hold for these former stars?

Many former WWE Superstars have moved on to work regular jobs following their release.

Phillipa Marie

Many aspiring wrestlers are aware that the shelf life of a WWE Superstar isn't a lengthy one. Several stars like Triple H, Ric Flair, and The Undertaker have been able to make a lengthy career out of the business, but this is rare. Which means that aspiring Superstars have to come into the company with a backup plan.

Over the years, hundreds of thousands of WWE stars have made it to the main roster and have since left the company and moved on to new career paths.

Whilst there are many opportunities outside of WWE at present with all of the Indy Promotions, as well as Impact and All Elite Wrestling, many stars choose to walk away from the company when they feel the time is right.

Bills still need to be paid, which means that at present there are many stars who were once global sensations that have moved on to regular jobs.

#5. Snitsky - Store Owner

Gene Snitsky was seen as a complete beast during his time in WWE, but he was put into some controversial storylines during his time on Monday Night RAW. After five years with WWE, and after failing to lift a single Championship, Snitsky requested his WWE release back in 2008.

He has since starred in several movies including 100 Acres of Hell which he also wrote and produced.

The star was part of a Where Are They Now feature on the WWE Network back in April, where he was able to reveal that he has got involved in running a military surplus store with a friend of his.

It's something that Snitsky stated was close to his heart after going out to Afghanistan with Tribute to the Troops and seeing the sacrifices that The United States Military make for his freedom.

