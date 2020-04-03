5 former WWE stars who may never return to WWE

Many former WWE stars are not open to making a return.

Several former stars will not be given the opportunity to have "one last match".

There are a number of WWE stars who don't want to return

In recent years, WWE has looked to bring back several former stars who have since been injected into current storylines.

Goldberg made his return to become Universal Champion on two separate occasions, whilst Batista made his return to be part of last year's WrestleMania in a match against Triple H. The headline story at present is the fact that Edge has been able to make his return to the ring after almost a decade on the sidelines following a career-ending neck injury.

Even Shawn Michaels has broken his own rule and made a return for a one-off match in Saudi Arabia, which seemingly opens the door to many other stars to look at ways of having one more match in WWE. Of course, whilst the door is always open for many stars, there are some that WWE wouldn't be as accepting of.

#5. Jon Moxley

Tonight! Blue's Bloodsport: Man vs Beast pic.twitter.com/FrqNMwrfJa — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) April 3, 2020

Jon Moxley is a former World Champion in WWE, but when his contract expired last year he opted to leave the company and make the move over to AEW. All Elite Wrestling has given Moxley a sense of freedom since his switch and as part of his appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Moxley stated all of the reasons why he left WWE and made it clear that he wouldn't make his return.

Of course, Moxley's wife Renee Young still works for WWE but she has since moved over to WWE Backstage and seemingly dropped much of her responsibility with the company.

As part of an interview with The Store Horseman, Moxley didn't seem very optimistic when it came to a future WWE return.

"I mean, you have to say, 'never say never.' And that's the answer everybody gives, you know? 'Never say never,' but it's like I cannot imagine the scenario right now."

"But also like 15 years from now, 10 years from now, the whole thing could be different. Who knows? The WWE that I left, I could never go back to. I would rather work at a grocery store."

